‘Alex and the Jets’ Brings Mixed Reality Dogfights to Your Living Room Next Month

By
Scott Hayden
-
4

HOOP-O Studios, a new indie creating mixed reality games, announced its remote-controlled dogfighting game Alex and the Jets is coming to Quest 3 next month.  

As a casual arcade flying game, Alex and the Jets lets you take control of Alex the Squirrel and their tiny fixed-wing propeller plane.

Aerial enemies from ‘The Jets’ gang pop in through portals in your walls, forcing you to gun them down while racing through the eye of donut-shaped goals, which feature weapon powerups and health boosts.

In addition to combat, the game is said to include a free roam mode, letting you buzz around your room with no stress. There will also be local leaderboards to track your performance and a store with cosmetics, letting you unlock new fits for you Alex.

Notably, HOOP-O says gameplay footage seen in the trailer (below) was captured on-device through the headset’s camera, which is certainly confidence building.

Alex and the Jets doesn’t have a firm release date yet, although the studio says they’re targeting an April launch on the Horizon Store, which will support Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • BuzzBuzz35

    Seems awesome.

    This game is exactly how I imagined mixed reality a few years ago.

  • James Leaf

    I have been following this game for a while.

    Hope it will be fun as it seems to be

  • Gorillatagger

    Gonna get this one for sure.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    I just whish they would also include a virtual world, my room isn't that interesting to play mixed reality games.