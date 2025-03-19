‘Alex and the Jets’ Brings Mixed Reality Dogfights to Your Living Room Next Month

HOOP-O Studios, a new indie creating mixed reality games, announced its remote-controlled dogfighting game Alex and the Jets is coming to Quest 3 next month.

As a casual arcade flying game, Alex and the Jets lets you take control of Alex the Squirrel and their tiny fixed-wing propeller plane.

Aerial enemies from ‘The Jets’ gang pop in through portals in your walls, forcing you to gun them down while racing through the eye of donut-shaped goals, which feature weapon powerups and health boosts.

In addition to combat, the game is said to include a free roam mode, letting you buzz around your room with no stress. There will also be local leaderboards to track your performance and a store with cosmetics, letting you unlock new fits for you Alex.

Notably, HOOP-O says gameplay footage seen in the trailer (below) was captured on-device through the headset’s camera, which is certainly confidence building.

Alex and the Jets doesn’t have a firm release date yet, although the studio says they’re targeting an April launch on the Horizon Store, which will support Quest 3 and Quest 3S.