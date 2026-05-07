‘Vertigo’ Developer is Working on Upcoming ‘Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades’ Sequel

By
Scott Hayden
-
14

Zach Tsiakalis-Brown, the one-man show behind PC VR action-adventure games Vertigo (2016) and Vertigo 2 (2023), revealed he’s working with Rust Ltd on their upcoming sequel to Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (H3VR).

Tsiakalis-Brown revealed in a new video he’s been working with Rust on H3VR2 since early 2024, officially taking on gameplay programming and technical art for the upcoming sequel in 2025.

Image courtesy Rust Ltd

As mentioned in the video (seen below), Tsiakalis-Brown has taken on a number of tasks, including developing the game’s procedural level generator, player character controller, hand interaction system, firearm simulation system, and both visuals and AI for the game’s hot dog ‘Sosig’ enemies.

H3VR2 isn’t a Zulubo Productions game though, which is known for the Vertigo game franchise—two of the most impressive PC VR games to date. In turn, this means he’s had to “slow down or pause” a few in-progress projects, which he says will be resumed once H3VR2 launches.

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As described by Tsiakalis-Brown, H3VR2 is “raising the production value, and putting the focus on the roguelike facility game mode, which is an evolution of H3VR’s take-and-hold.” The game is slated to arrive on Quest 3 and 3S and PC VR headsets via Steam, although there’s no current release window.

You can learn more about H3VR2, including the game’s trailer, release info, game modes, and more here.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • NL_VR

    Heard in another video he made the hotdogs more detailed but less perfomance heavy. Good choice bring him in hes a vr dev genius

  • Dragon Marble

    What is happening? The most outspoken anti-Meta developers are all working on Quest games now.

    • Paul Bellino

      LMFAO

    • Paul Bellino

      VERY TRUE

    • NL_VR

      I dint think it anything to hook up your attention to. They got funding, whats the problem? Not happy a game is coming that also seems good?

      • Dragon Marble

        No. The more the merrier. I also complement Meta for acting like an adult toward these developers.

        • NL_VR

          Proffessional people can separate personal thoughts on media and real bussiness. They dont get offended for nothing like many others do nowadays.

    • Octogod

      Meta wrote them a check.

      "I LOVE QUEST!" said the guy who spent years making fun of the exact hardware that he's now using.

  • Paul Bellino

    Meta Quest is a totally dead platform. Why even release it on that crap. We are tired of having our games watered down by that platform. Wake up, Why do you think all those gaming studios went belly up. Just release a Steam Games or even a PSVR2 game Not Meta…..It is for losers

    • namekuseijin

      just like Survios or Legendary Tales, they really missed the big Quest 2 party of 21 and 22… now that's gone

      plus they have no co-op. dead on arrival…

      • NL_VR

        IIt will def not be dead on arrival

  • namekuseijin

    sequel to a game 10 yo and still early access

  • The crossover episode we needed

  • zaelu

    they just need money….