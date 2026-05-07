‘Vertigo’ Developer is Working on Upcoming ‘Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades’ Sequel

Zach Tsiakalis-Brown, the one-man show behind PC VR action-adventure games Vertigo (2016) and Vertigo 2 (2023), revealed he’s working with Rust Ltd on their upcoming sequel to Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (H3VR).

Tsiakalis-Brown revealed in a new video he’s been working with Rust on H3VR2 since early 2024, officially taking on gameplay programming and technical art for the upcoming sequel in 2025.

As mentioned in the video (seen below), Tsiakalis-Brown has taken on a number of tasks, including developing the game’s procedural level generator, player character controller, hand interaction system, firearm simulation system, and both visuals and AI for the game’s hot dog ‘Sosig’ enemies.

H3VR2 isn’t a Zulubo Productions game though, which is known for the Vertigo game franchise—two of the most impressive PC VR games to date. In turn, this means he’s had to “slow down or pause” a few in-progress projects, which he says will be resumed once H3VR2 launches.

As described by Tsiakalis-Brown, H3VR2 is “raising the production value, and putting the focus on the roguelike facility game mode, which is an evolution of H3VR’s take-and-hold.” The game is slated to arrive on Quest 3 and 3S and PC VR headsets via Steam, although there’s no current release window.

You can learn more about H3VR2, including the game’s trailer, release info, game modes, and more here.