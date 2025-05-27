John Wick-inspired Shooter Sandbox ‘Hard Bullet’ Comes to Quest 3 Today, Trailer Here

Gexagon, the developer behind early access PC VR shooter sandbox Hard Bullet, announced the game’s physics-based madness is finally available on Quest 3.

Hard Bullet initially landed on Steam Early Access in 2020, bringing brutal gunfights and physics-based melee action to PC VR headsets—basically like the sandbox mode in Blade & Sorcery (2024), albeit with realistic guns and loads of John Wick-inspired criminal baddies as fodder.

Starting today, the studio has finally released Hard Bullet for Quest 3 and 3S. Check out the graphics comparison below to see the PC VR and the new Quest version side-by-side:

Like the PC VR version, the new Quest version boasts three game modes:

RIDE Mode : Introduced in summer 2024, this mode focuses on player progression, offering unlockable weapons and challenges to earn new weapon skins.

: Introduced in summer 2024, this mode focuses on player progression, offering unlockable weapons and challenges to earn new weapon skins. Sandbox Mode : Allows players to set up custom scenarios and experiment with the game’s physics and mechanics in specially designed environments.

: Allows players to set up custom scenarios and experiment with the game’s physics and mechanics in specially designed environments. Arena Mode: Challenges players to combat waves of enemies or endure endless hordes across various locations from the RIDE mode.

As a physics sandbox, players can also craft their own scenarios, which include tools like the ‘Welding Tool’ to combine in-game objects, a ‘Custom Ammo Workshop’ to modify bullet effects, and the ‘Spawner Tool’ to generate props and enemies.

The game’s array of realistic weapons are available on Quest too, Gexagon says, which includes pistols, revolvers, submachine guns, shotguns, and rifles—all of which includes optional modes: tactical mode for realistic, manual reloading, or arcade mode for automatic reloading.

Additionally, players can wield blades and blunt melee weapons, like tactical knives, ancient swords, and environmental objects too, Gexagon says.

You can find Hard Bullet starting today over on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S, priced at $20. And for the love of Woo, clear your playspace and wear your wrist straps. Your TVs and monitors will thank you.