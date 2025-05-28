‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Co-op VR Game Coming to Quest & PC VR in 2026

Cortopia Studios, the team behind GORN 2 (2025), announced it’s working on a ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ game which is slated to land on Quest and SteamVR headsets sometime next year.

We haven’t seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City in action yet, as Cortopia Studios and publisher Beyond Frames Entertainment only released a quick trailer announcing the titular ‘heroes in a half-shell’.

The studio did release a few screenshots though, showing off a few distinctly New York environments in addition to Master Splinter himself—all of it rendered in a comic book-style cel shading.

1 of 5

In addition to playing solo, the studio confirmed it’s launching with four-player co-op, which sounds pretty radical—letting you play as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. The studio says you’ll also get a chance to master each Turtle’s signature weapon with precision strikes and blocks in this first-person action adventure.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, there will also be some ninja-style parkour on offer too, as users can “scale urban landscapes” while on their way to confront “fan-favorite villains,” the studio says.

While you won’t be able to battle everyone’s favorite baddie himself—the game is set following the Shredder’s demise—we can probably expect a fair share of Foot Clan members and other recognizable villains too.

Additionally, IGN reveals we should also expect pals like April O’Neil and Master Splinter to pop up, as well as a fully explorable Turtles’ lair.

There’s no launch date yet beyond the 2026 release window. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on the Horizon Store for Quest, and on Steam for PC VR headsets.