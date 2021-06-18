ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos (2020), the anime-style narrative adventure from Japan-based studio MyDearest, has finally released its paid DLC ‘Episode Yamato’ on the Oculus Store for Quest.

Both Quest & Quest 2 users are officially the first to jump into the game’s DLC expansion, as it’s a timed exclusive on that platform. Here’s how the studio describes it:

In the new DLC, ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos EPISODE YAMATO, you play as Second Lieutenant Yamato Amanagi, a member of Prometheus and pilot of the Ares Makhia. Chloe tries to escape from Prometheus with Anima, but Yamato stands in her way carrying the hopes of his comrades – to bring her back or die trying. The Swordstrike system, the awesome power of Ares Makhia’s sword, provides you with new interactive experiences, taking approximately 2 hours to complete all of the story branches.

The expansion sells for $10 on the Oculus Store, which you can find on the game’s Quest listing. It includes the choice of English and Japanese voice acting, and Simplified Chinese and French subtitles.

Besides the Quest version of ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos, the narrative adventure is available across all major VR headsets, including SteamVR headsets, Oculus Rift, and PSVR. The studio says Episode Yamato will arrive on other platforms at some point in the future, however it hasn’t announced when that will be.

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos, which boasts 15–20 hours of branching storylines, regularly finds itself in the top 20 highest-rated Quest games. At the time of this writing the game sits at a solid 4.79 out of 5 from around 850 user reviews.

By the way: you may recognize the singer behind Episode Yamato’s main theme song, MEDDLER; it’s sung by Suzuki Konomi, who has been featured in a host of anime series including The Pet Girl of Sakurasou, No Game No Life, and Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World.