Amazon today released a new version of its Prime Video app for Quest, which is letting you do one thing the 2019-era version never got around to: downloading and watching videos offline. That ought to put Travel Mode to good use.

The original Prime Video VR app for Quest hasn’t seen much love since it was launched in 2019, although with the entrance of Quest 3S and overtures to mobile app developers to stock the Horizon Store with 2D and spatial apps alike, Amazon is launching a new version of the video streaming app, supporting Quest 2/3/Pro. And Quest 3S, of course.

The new version, named Amazon Prime Video, is now live, letting you sign into your Prime account and watch the regular slate of movies, TV, and sports, although it’s now boasting the ability to download and watch content offline.

It also includes multi-user profiles, and access to X-Ray, the IMDb-powered pop-up for extra information, such as actors currently on screen.

This comes as Meta kicks its spatial app framework into high gear, promising more rapid development of traditional 2D apps.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • STL

    This rocks. I love watching videos on Quest 3! Will it support 3D? Prime doesn‘t offer much 3D videos. An example is „Shark Night 3D“.

  • MasterElwood

    Is this a new app or just an update?

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Let's be overly optimistic and hope this update is the result of a now closer Meta/Amazon cooperation. Amazon hasn't shown much ambition in XR, but has the only worldwide established Android app store besides Google's PlayStore. Thanks to Amazon's subsidized Fire tablet and TV stick lines, selling tens of millions, they have a large active user base, lots of apps and developer support.

    Which is something Meta desperately needs to make spatial apps not only possible, but actually available to Quest users. The ideal case would be them working together, making HorizonOS compatible with Amazon's Android version, and then extending the Spatial App framework to let Quest users install and run (almost) all apps from Amazon's Appstore without requiring any developer activity. Similar to AVP running most regular iOS apps, unless their developers explicitly forbid it.

    While Google and Meta compete heavily in their core businesses as ad networks and platform owners, causing negotiations about PlayStore access for Quest expectedly to fail, Amazon is still mostly a physical goods sales platform and digital content provider, so there is less conflict of interests. In a Meta/Amazon cooperation, Prime video could provide high quality 4K streaming for virtual cinema on Quest, countering the high quality 4K AppleTV+ streaming that is an important part of what makes AVP a great device for watching movies. Something Netflix apparently isn't interested in doing.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    Cool. But need more streaming options. Dish, Direct, Comcast, Cox Contour, Roku, etc. But it's a start.