Amazon today released a new version of its Prime Video app for Quest, which is letting you do one thing the 2019-era version never got around to: downloading and watching videos offline. That ought to put Travel Mode to good use.

The original Prime Video VR app for Quest hasn’t seen much love since it was launched in 2019, although with the entrance of Quest 3S and overtures to mobile app developers to stock the Horizon Store with 2D and spatial apps alike, Amazon is launching a new version of the video streaming app, supporting Quest 2/3/Pro. And Quest 3S, of course.

The new version, named Amazon Prime Video, is now live, letting you sign into your Prime account and watch the regular slate of movies, TV, and sports, although it’s now boasting the ability to download and watch content offline.

It also includes multi-user profiles, and access to X-Ray, the IMDb-powered pop-up for extra information, such as actors currently on screen.

This comes as Meta kicks its spatial app framework into high gear, promising more rapid development of traditional 2D apps.