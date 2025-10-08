Quest 3S is on sale starting at $250 for Amazon’s October ‘Big Deals’ Prime sale, which ends October 8th.

The News

Released in late 2024, Quest 3S is Meta’s most affordable current-gen VR headset, which includes color mixed reality capabilities in addition to all of the games on the Horizon Store. As the name implies, it also runs the same games as the more expensive Quest 3, but lowers the price by using the same lenses and displays as the older Quest 2, released in 2020.

Quest 3S – October Amazon Deals

Quest 3S (128GB) is on sale for $250 , a $50 (17%) discount

, a $50 (17%) discount Quest 3S (256GB) is also on sale for $330, a $70 (18%) discount

Notably, the 128GB variant is an Amazon-exclusive ‘Cardboard Hero Bundle’ for Gorilla Tag, which includes 1,000 Shiny Rocks (Gorilla Tag’s in-game currency) and two digital items: the Handiwork Helmet and Handiwork Armor. Altogether a purported $45 value.

Gorilla Tag is a free social game that, as the name suggests, is all about playing a game of tag with your fellow primates. If your kid has ever heard of Quest, they’ve definitely heard of Gorilla Tag.

As for the 256GB model, it gets bundles with a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (2024) [normally $50], instead of the Gorilla Tag goodies.

Both headsets include a three-month subscription to Meta Horizon+, which unlocks a library of solid VR games, with two new games added every month.

My Take

If you’re looking to shop for the Holidays early this year, it’s hard to imagine Meta going any lower than this current deal on Black Friday.

Still, if Gorilla Tag isn’t you (or your kid’s) jam, it’s possible we’ll see other bundles from Amazon and direct from Meta around that time.

Last year, Amazon had a bundle that priced Quest 3S (128GB) at its regular retail price of $300, but included a $75 gift card—which came along with the obligatory Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three month trial of Horizon+.

In any case, we’ll keep you informed of all relevant deals here, so make sure to check back with Road to VR.

Update (October 8th, 2025): A prior version of this article stated that both the 128GB and 256GB models include Batman: Arkham Shadow. However, it appears that only the 256GB model includes the game. The article has been updated for accuracy.