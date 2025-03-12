Metallica Comes to Vision Pro in Immersive Performance This Week

Apple announced it’s releasing an immersive concert experience from Metallica, landing exclusively on Apple Vision Pro this week.

The concert experience, simply dubbed ‘Metallica’, captures a performance in Mexico City which took place during the second-year finale of the band’s M72 World Tour. It’s set to include classic Metallica songs ‘Whiplash’, ‘One’, and ‘Enter Sandman’.

The concert was captured in Apple’s own immersive video format, which features 8K 3D video and spatial audio, putting viewers face to face with band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, and offering close ups of the Snake Pit, one of the most expensive fan zones.

Image courtesy Apple

To create the immersive concert experience, Apple built a custom stage layout featuring 14 of its Apple Immersive Video cameras using a mix of stabilized cameras, cable-suspended cameras, and remote-controlled camera dolly systems that moved around the stage.

Vision Pro owners will be able to jump in starting March 14th, however Apple says it’s also demoing a full performance of ‘Whiplash’ to in-store customers who reserve a Vision Pro demo.

“Apple Immersive Video transforms the way people experience storytelling, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Metallica on a concert unlike any before it” said Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications. “With Metallica on Apple Vision Pro, you feel like you’re right there: front row, backstage, and even on stage with one of the biggest bands of all time.”

This follows a steady release of immersive video content on Vision Pro, including new episodes of the Adventure and Boundless series, as well as a host of content such as Wildlife, an immersive experience featuring The Weeknd, and the headset’s first scripted short film, Submerged.

