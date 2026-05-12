‘Subnautica 2’ Devs: Don’t Hold Your Breath for Official VR Support

By
Scott Hayden
-
25

Believe it or not, the original Subnautica (2018) actually included basic PC VR support well before its 1.0 launch. With its long-awaited sequel coming out this week though, you probably shouldn’t hold your breath waiting for official VR support.

Unknown Worlds Entertainment is releasing Subnautica 2 in early access on May 14th, which, as we’ve heard for years now, won’t include any official VR support of any kind.

As far back at game’s 2024 FAQ, the studio said adding VR support to Subnautica 2 “seems unlikely.”

Striking more of a conciliatory tone, the game’s Creative Producer Scott MacDonald more recently said this in a developer Q&A last summer:

“While we’re big fans of VR, and I have loads of headsets myself, we’re not currently working on VR support, but who knows what could happen in the future.”

Notably, the original Subnautica got rudimentary Oculus Rift DK2 support just one week after its early access launch in 2014, and even launched on Oculus Home in 2016 alongside the first consumer Oculus Rift.

Still, the game’s VR implementation left much to be desired, feeling unfinished, especially by today’s standards. Despite being extremely atmospheric and (at times) pretty immersive, it ultimately lacks many of the native VR touches you’d expect for more than a quick jaunt, such as awkward UI, weak controller support, and performance problems abound, requiring mods to get into a sufficiently playable state.

What’s more, Unknown Worlds Entertainment hasn’t shown any real signs of interest in building out first-party VR support for any of its games beyond the first Subnautica; the studio’s first big follow-up, Subnautica: Below Zero (2021), was even released at the height of the COVID-19 VR boom—the same year Facebook rebranded to Meta—but never gained official VR support.

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There is still hope though that you’ll be able to jump into the deep waters of Subnautica 2 in VR. Because it’s being built in Unreal Engine 5, VR injector tools like Praydog’s UEVR are probably going to be your best bet while waiting (possibly indefinitely) for official VR support. Community-sourced settings usually crop up closely after launch too, like we saw with Bethesda’s remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion last year.

Early access also means we can expect more features over the course of the next two to three years, as the studio says it will likely be that long before we see an official 1.0 release, although official VR implementation doesn’t look likely at this point. Whatever the case, we’ll have our eyes peeled for mods and more tips on how to play Subnautica 2 in VR.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Herbert Werters

    Honestly, what a surprise. Who could’ve seen that coming? No studio wants to deal with the flood of brain-dead negative reviews from VR purists obsessing over “full immersion” with motion controls, acting like anything else is a crime. So yeah, they end up ruining it for everyone else. If I were a developer, I’d ditch it completely too rather than cater to that crowd. And now the players who don’t care about that nonsense get to rely on janky VR mods, even though proper VR options could’ve easily been included over the past ten years. But hey, “immersion,” right? I’m just glad VR mods or frameworks even exist.

    • NL_VR

      Its not because of VR purists obsessed over full immersion. more likely the Flatscreen purists who spread negative about VR as soon as VR is mentioned.
      is someone mention VR lots of people "who cares about VR", "VR is dead" blablabla.
      Clueless people that thinks VR is just som gimmick.
      So no i wouldnt blame any "VR purists" because of the decision. Those kind of purists must be almost none excistant imo.
      im watching all "big vr communitys" and i cant say that there are any purists like that. Most vr gamers just want good games.

      • Rosko

        I agree with the op, vr games get negative reviews when it’s not meeting all their requirements and this is more often than not. So for games that are also flatscreen it’s not worth risk.

        • NL_VR

          Give examples because i only remember seeing positivity from vr community when it comes to hybrid games that is both flat and vr

      • Damn straight

      • Herbert Werters

        Yeah, it’s probably a mix of both. But I can only speak from what I’ve seen over the past 10 years – in reviews of games that only had gamepad support or where you couldn’t interact with every object. Those usually got mostly negative ratings.

        • NL_VR

          Can you give examples of games that so much negative comments because of gamepad and unable to interact with every object, that its traced to a large group of VR purists making devs avoiding VR support?

          • Herbert Werters

            You can pretty much pick out any game from the early days of VR on Steam that doesn’t support motion controllers. Just have a look through the negative reviews, and even the positive ones. You can also check forum posts or the specialist press from that time. Unfortunately, games like that aren’t produced anymore, so it’s difficult to reflect the situation back then in current games or the backlash it caused. But back then, it was relatively clear and very understandable for the developers. You know how it is – people who are happy don’t write reviews, but those who don’t like it are quick to grab their keyboards.

            I’m doing exactly the same thing. I’m extremely dissatisfied with the development of VR games and I’m venting my frustration here. But I’m not interested in tearing developers down because they’re not putting enough work into their games; rather, I want VR gaming to grow out of this niche so that we can at least have a look at proper games in VR – officially and without mods. So that VR becomes more attractive to a wider audience of players. Everything else can happen once the target audience is finally big enough. But perhaps we should just take one small step at a time, rather than going full throttle straight away and overwhelming the developers and studios, all for too little revenue.

          • NL_VR

            CCan you please give some example of games because i cant remeber any games get heat from a large group of VR purist. Back in 2016 the vr userbase was miniscule compared to now.
            Also do you have any example of VR games that went to far ahead and went full throttle, that should have been designed in another way and draw a bigger audience?

          • Herbert Werters

            I've written all about it. Do your own research!

          • NL_VR

            So you cant even give me one game as an exanple so i can check it out? At least one game should pop up in your mind what you think about :)

          • Herbert Werters

            I mean, there were games like Chronos, Edge of Nowhere, Cyberpilot, Doom VFR, as well as Skyrim and Fallout VR, and in most cases the specialist gaming press, their comment sections and forums criticised the lack of proper controls. I had to read loads of that. There was always something to complain about with the controls – be it compatibility issues, a lack of interactivity in the games themselves, and so on. All stuff from the early days when money was still being poured into VR gaming. It was all half-baked. There was so much grumbling about the controls, you wouldn’t believe it. That naturally gets through to everyone – the players, the developers, the press, the publishers. It’s only logical that they pulled the plug, isn’t it? Of course, it’s all home-grown, but it’s clearly a problem.

          • NL_VR

            Third person games if people complain it was probably because the controls were bad not that it lacked motion controller interaction.
            Doom VFR is bad.
            SkyrimVR and Fallout, you could play both ways.
            But mods fixed the VR physics for motion controller later.
            Yes ok but i dont think this is an example of a big VR pirist group back in 2016-2017 is a reason devs skip VR implementation.
            The reason i think is skill, they simple lack the skill of how to make the game good in VR both when it comes to optimization and gameplay.
            And cost, there is extra work even just adding a vr mode that takes resources out and they simply dont find it worth it because they not sure they can even make a good result of it.

    • Dragon Marble

      Why would they add rudimentary VR support when modders are doing it for them for free?

      • Herbert Werters

        Yeah, because not everyone knows that VR mods exist, or is able to use them, or is playing on a standalone headset or console VR where modding just isn’t possible. And because the developer might actually like VR and want to support it officially and push it forward.

        • Sven Viking

          Developers of games with good VR mods should make deals with the modders to release them officially, in my opinion.

    • Salty ass bitch

      • Herbert Werters

        Yeah, because VR gaming has been stuck in place for 10 years and we still don’t even have relatively easy-to-implement VR options in games that are actually worth playing. Yeah, I’m really pissed.

    • Vaske

      They advertised the game as VR and it literally did not work without mods. It was unplayable and crashed constantly. Picking and choosing our little arguments carefully today, are we?

  • NL_VR

    SubmersedVR adds motion controller VR-support, even a fullbody IK to Subnautica and Subnautica Below Zero so i wouldnt worry about official support for the game because it seems they cant figure it out how to make it good like the modders can.
    And RoadToVR not mention SubmersedVR mod just shows how ignorant this news page actually are about VR-games.

    • Herbert Werters

      Yeah, you mean how clueless they are when it comes to VR mods. They do cover VR games, but not the modding possibilities at all.

  • Zombie

    I don't mind they don't add VR. They should focus on making a good game. not a good game that also works in VR, because that's not what they set out to make.
    Modders will add it, and probably better then they themselves.

  • Vaske

    Saying the original had VR "support" is like saying Bethesda games release "functional"

  • Meow Smith

    <Old Bitter man shakes fist at vr cloud>.

  • Jistuce

    I understand why they aren't pursuing VR, but it makes me sad. The original Subnautica was getting in on the ground floor of a whole new market that was hyped through the roof and looked like the next big thing.
    As we now know, that was an unrealistically-optimistic bubble, and while the VR market is not dead, it also isn't strong enough to justify investing a lot of time and money on, especially not for a game that's already had such a troubled road to market.