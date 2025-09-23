Apple announced its next slate of immersive films for Vision Pro, coming from Audi F1 Project, the BBC, CANAL+, CNN, HYBE, MotoGP, and Red Bull.

The company says its next batch of immersive documentaries are set to launch in the coming months alongside. There are however two new films available today: the next episode of Apple Immersive, and the Moto GP documentary Tour De Force, available on the Apple TV app for Vision Pro.

Here’s the full rundown of what to expect:

Apple Immersive Episodes: New episodes from Apple, including the latest episode of Wild Life, which features young orangutans at a rehabilitation center in Borneo. Now available on Apple TV app. In the next episode of the aerial travel series Elevated, Tim Robbins guides viewers above Maine, sweeping over the state’s nature. Coming October 3rd.

Tour De Force from CANAL+ and MotoGP : A new immersive documentary that follows MotoGP rider Johann Zarco through his victory in the rain during the French Grand Prix at Le Mans in May. CANAL+ used four URSA Cine Immersive cameras affixed to a mix of pedestals and Steadicams, which were paired with ambisonic microphones to capture Apple Spatial Audio. Now available on Apple TV app .

: A new immersive documentary that follows MotoGP rider Johann Zarco through his victory in the rain during the French Grand Prix at Le Mans in May. CANAL+ used four URSA Cine Immersive cameras affixed to a mix of pedestals and Steadicams, which were paired with ambisonic microphones to capture Apple Spatial Audio. . World of Red Bull: A new series of immersive experiences for Vision Pro, starting with ‘Backcountry Skiing’, featuring the world’s top freeskiers taking on the wilderness of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Coming in December. In the next episode, ‘Big-Wave Surfing’, viewers follow elite surfers off the remote coast of Teahupoʻo, Tahiti. Coming in 2026.

A Night at the BBC Proms: The film takes you to BBC Proms, the classical music festival taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, where you meet pianist Lukas Sternath for his debut performing Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and their chief conductor, Sakari Oramo. Coming this Fall.

Julaymba from PHORIA : Vision Pro users can step into the heart of the lush Daintree Rainforest of North Tropical Queensland, Australia. Meet the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people and an Elder who tell stories and perform ceremonies. See waterfalls, glowing fungi, and hear the calls of cassowaries. Coming this October .

: Vision Pro users can step into the heart of the lush Daintree Rainforest of North Tropical Queensland, Australia. Meet the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people and an Elder who tell stories and perform ceremonies. See waterfalls, glowing fungi, and hear the calls of cassowaries. . Experience Paris by The Explorers: An immersive film from The Explorers that celebrates French heritage. Step into a three-Michelin-star kitchen, ascend to breathtaking heights atop the city’s most iconic tower, and experience the timeless charm of Montmartre’s historic streets. Coming this Fall.

CORTIS (Color Outside The Lines) from HYBE : CORTIS, the newest K-pop boy band from BIGHIT MUSIC, gives you peek at raw, unseen moments in the group’s practice room, where the choreography for their introductory track, “GO!”, comes to life. Coming this Fall .

: CORTIS, the newest K-pop boy band from BIGHIT MUSIC, gives you peek at raw, unseen moments in the group’s practice room, where the choreography for their introductory track, “GO!”, comes to life. . Journey to Antarctica to Find Emperor Penguins with CNN: CNN’s chief climate correspondent, Bill Weir, joins a scientific expedition to Antarctica, who takes you to meet with emperor penguins emerging from winter with newborn chicks on Snow Hill Island. Weir discusses the impact a warming climate and receding sea ice are having on penguin populations along with researchers, who talk about the challenges of conducting their vital work. Coming Spring 2026.

– – — – –

Users will find all of the exclusive immersive content above when they launch on the Apple TV app for Vision Pro.