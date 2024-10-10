Apple today launched a new immersive short film called Submerged for free on Vision Pro, letting users explore a harrowing tale set in a WWII-era submarine. The company also announced its next slate of immersive content, including an NBA basketball documentary, a music video from The Weeknd, immersive concerts and new episodes of Adventure.

Starting today, Submerged will be available on Apple TV for Vision Pro for users across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the UK and the US.

As Apple’s first scripted short film for Vision Pro, the company says the “adrenaline-pumping thrill ride” will put viewers in the center of the action thanks to its stereoscopic 180-degree 8K resolution video and spatial audio.

Shot on location in Prague, Brussels, and Malta over the course of three weeks, Submerged was a pretty involved production, having been filmed using a full-scale 23-ton submarine set made with real steel, brass, and metal that was modeled after WWII-era vessels.

“Significant portions of the set were built to withstand being fully submerged, and featured practical camera traps and special effects that were uniquely rigged to expose Apple Immersive Video cameras to sparks, steam, water, and fire without breaking viewers’ sense of immersion,” Apple says. “Cast members who might appear out of frame or focus in a 2D feature were meticulously scripted, and participated in extensive stunt rehearsals, including freedive training in dive tanks and open water, to maintain continuity and realism.”

Apple also showed off a five-minute behind-the-scenes video of Submerged, detailing just how the film was captured in such a confined space.

The company also revealed new episodes, films, series, and concerts captured in its Apple Immersive Video, that are slated to debut on Apple Vision Pro for free in the US later this year, with global availability to follow.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend (October 17th)

Basketball fans will enjoy an immersive short film of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, featuring the Rising Stars, the Slam Dunk contest, the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge, “Stephen vs. Sabrina,” and highlights from the All-Star Game.

Immersive music video – The Weeknd (next month)

Apple and The Weeknd will launch a breathtaking immersive music experience celebrating a brand-new song from the seven-time diamond-certified artist’s highly anticipated new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Concert for One (later this year)

A new concert series, fans will experience intimate performances from the world’s biggest artists, beginning with a special set from the award-winning British singer-songwriter RAYE.

New Episodes of Adventure (later this year)

Following pioneering athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges. In the third episode, “Ice Dive,” available this December, viewers are invited to swim alongside freediver Ant Williams while he attempts to best his record for the longest distance under ice with just a single breath. Early next year, viewers can experience the shores of Majorca, Spain, where world-class sport climber Kai Lightner tackles his biggest challenge yet: free-solo climbing over the secluded and rocky coves, where one slip will send him into the raging sea.

Elevated Int. Debut (October 10th)

The first episode of this aerial travel series premieres internationally. In the first episode, “Hawai’i,” viewers will fly above volcanoes, climb up and over waterfalls, and discover untold natural wonders across the world’s longest island chain. In the second episode, “Maine,” available later this year, viewers will experience a crisp autumn in New England, with a stunning journey along winding coastlines and above breathtakingly beautiful rivers.