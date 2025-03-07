‘Electrician Simulator’ Arrives on All Major VR Headsets This Month, Trailer Here

Take IT Studio, the developer behind Electrician Simulator (2022), is bringing a VR version of the game to Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets this month.

Electrician Simulator VR is getting things up to code by letting you go hands-on as a Sparky, tasking you with everything from repairing outlets and switches, laying cables in walls, to connecting electrical appliances.

Take IT Studio says each mission in the VR version was “created from scratch,” which are based on missions introduced in the flatscreen version of the game. You’ll also encounter (sometimes fickle) customers, who can surprise you with extra requirements and also story or two.

In addition to regular missions, Electrician Simulator VR is also slated to include a challenge mode, tasking you with completing three additional tasks on each mission—maybe a little less conventional than you were expecting, and requiring a little more thought in execution.

Electrician Simulator VR is slated to release March 21st, which you can wishlist today across Quest 3/S, PSVR 2, and SteamVR headsets.