Apple announced its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is kicking off on June 9th, which is expected to include news on Vision Pro’s next big operating system update, visionOS 3.

The event is taking place online from June 9th to 13th, although the big keynote livestream on June 9th is slated to include Apple’s usual deluge of all things software related.

Apple hasn’t confirmed what updates it’s specifically announcing at WWDC25, however the annual event typically features major software releases for each of its platforms—including iOS, macOS, watchOS, and visionOS—usually including early developer access and then public releases in the Fall.

While there’s no telling what visionOS 3 will include, a Bloomberg report earlier this month maintained Apple is planning a “feature-packed release.”

Like with visionOS 2, which was announced at WWDC24, it’s a safe bet we’re getting a host of more productivity-focused features, although it’s also possible Apple could announce its rumored partnership with Sony to bring PSVR 2 controller support to Vision Pro.

Apple’s $3,500 mixed reality headset notably shipped without motion controllers, which has forced developers to focus on either adapting existing XR apps to Vision Pro’s hand and eye-tracking capabilities, or starting new projects from the ground-up.

As in years past, WWDC25 will be free to developers and students, although Apple is also hosting an in-person event on June 9th at its Cupertino-based Apple Park, which will include access to Apple experts and special activities. Space is limited, so find out here how to apply.