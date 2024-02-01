Over the last three weeks I’ve had the chance to spend significant time in Apple Vision Pro. While my full review is still marinating, I want to share some early thoughts I’ve had while using the headset and what it means overall for the XR industry.

It has to be said that anyone who doesn’t recognize how consequential the launch of Vision Pro is fundamentally doesn’t understand the XR industry. This is the biggest thing to happen since Facebook bought Oculus in 2014.

It’s not just Vision Pro itself, it’s Apple. Everything about the device suggests the company does not consider the headset a tech demo. It’s in this for the long haul, likely with a forward-looking roadmap of at least 10 years. And even then, it’s not that Apple is magical and going to make the best stuff in the industry all the time; it’s that the things it does well are going to set the bar for others to compete against, resulting in accelerated progress for everyone. That’s something Meta has needed for a long time.

The moment feels remarkably similar to when the iPhone launched 17 years ago. At the time a handful of tech companies were making smartphones that mostly catered to enterprise users, a relatively small subset of users compared to all consumers. Then the iPhone came along, designed as a smartphone that anyone could use, and most importantly, a smartphone that people would want to use.

And while the iPhone did less than a BlackBerry at launch, it steadily caught up to the same technical capabilities. Meanwhile, BlackBerry never caught up to the same ease-of-use. Less than 10 years after the launch of the first iPhone, BlackBerry had been all but put out of the smartphone business.

Compared to Quest, Vision Pro’s ease-of-use is so very much like the original iPhone vs. the Blackberry that it’s not even funny. Quest’s interface has always felt like a sewn-together patchwork of different ideas, offering little in the way clarity, intuitivity, and cohesion.

What Apple has built on Vision Pro from a software standpoint is phenomenally mature out of the box, and it works exactly like you’d expect, right down to making a text selection, sharing a photo, or watching a video. Your decade (or more) of smartphone, tablet, and PC muscle memory works in the headset, and that’s significant. Apple is not fooling around, they knew Vision Pro would be the first headset of many, so they have built a first-class software foundation for the years to come.

Luckily for Meta, it has a much more diversified business than BlackBerry did. So it’s unlikely that they’ll get pushed out of the XR space—Zuckerberg isn’t going to let that happen after all this time. But Meta’s piles of cash no longer guarantees dominance of the space. Apple’s presence will force the one most important thing that Meta has failed to do in its XR efforts: focus.

Even if there wasn’t a single native Vision Pro app on the headset at launch, its impressive how well most iPad and iPhone apps work on the headset right out of the box. Technically speaking, the apps don’t even realize they’re running on a headset.

As far as the iPad and iPhone apps know, you’re using a finger to control them. But in reality you’re using the headset’s quite seamless look+pinch system. Scrolling is fluid and responsive. Drag and drop works exactly like you’d expect. Pinch zoom? Easy. In a strange way it’s surprising just how normal it feels to use an iPad app on Vision Pro.

There’s more than 1 million iPad and iPhone apps which can run on Vision Pro out of the box. That means the vast majority of the apps you use every day can be used in the headset, even if the developer hasn’t created a native VisionOS app. As a testament to Apple really thinking through the technical underpinning and leveraging its existing ecosystem, apps which expect a selfie cam are instead shown a view of your Persona (your digital avatar). So apps with video calls or face-filters ‘just work’ without realizing they aren’t even looking at a real video feed.

And it’s really impressive how you can seamlessly run emulated iPad apps, flat Vision Pro apps (called Windows), and 3D Vision Pro apps (called Volumes), all in the same space, right next to each other. In fact… it’s so easy to multitask with apps on the headset that one of the first bottlenecks I’m noticing is a lack of advanced window management. It’s a good problem for the headset to have; there’s so many apps that people actually want to use—and they can run so easily side-by-side—that the software isn’t yet up to the task of organizing it all in a straightforward way.

For now apps pretty much just stay where you put them. But sometimes they get in the way of each other, or open in front of one another. I expect Apple will tackle this issue quite soon with some kind of window manager that’s reminiscent of window management on MacOS or iPadOS.

Being able to run the apps you already know and love isn’t the only benefit that Apple is extracting from its ecosystem. There’s small but meaningful benefits all over the place. For instance, being able to install the same password manager that I use on my phone and computer is a gamechanger. All of my credentials are secured with OpticID, and can be auto-filled on command in any app. That makes it a breeze to sign into the tools and services I use every day.

And then there’s things like Apple Pay which already knows my credit card info and shipping address. On supported apps and websites, buying something is as quick as double-clicking the digital crown to confirm the purchase. Compare that to typing your info into each individual app through a slow virtual keyboard.

And then there’s AirDrop, FaceTime, etc. It really adds up and starts to make it feel like you can do everything you want to do inside the headset without needing to take it off and go to your phone or computer.

It’s clear that Apple has spent a long time obsessing over the details of the Vision Pro user experience. Just one example: after I set up the headset it had already integrated the custom HRTF for personalized spatial audio that I had scanned for my AirPods on my iPhone a year or two ago. So without any additional step I’m getting more convincing spatial audio any time I’m using the headset.

So there’s a lot to like about the headset out of the box. It’s capable of so much of what you already do every day—and then it mixes in interesting new capabilities. But as much as you might want the headset to be your everything-device, there’s no doubt that its size and weight are bottlenecks to that urge. Vision Pro’s comfort is in the same ballpark as similar headsets in its class (though it might be a little more difficult to find the most comfortable way to wear it).

One of the most interesting things to me about Apple Vision Pro is that it shows that price isn’t what’s holding headsets back from being smaller and more comfortable (at least not up to $3,500). Apple didn’t have any kind of novel and more expensive tech to make AVP smaller than the $500 Quest 3, for instance.

There’s a path forward, but it’s going to take time. This ‘holocake’ lens prototype from Meta, which uses holographic optics, is probably the next step on the form-factor journey for MR headsets. But R&D and manufacturing breakthroughs are still needed to make it happen.

In the end, headsets aiming for all-day productivity will need to pass the “coffee test”— meaning you can drink a full mug of coffee without bumping it into the headset. I’m not even joking about this—even if it’s otherwise perfect, wearing something that’s going to prevent you from doing basic human things like drinking is a tough trade-off that most won’t make.

So there’s a smattering of thoughts I’ve had about the headset—and what it’s existence means more broadly—so far. You can expect our full Vision Pro review soon, which will include a lot more technical detail and analysis. If you’ve got questions for that full review fire away in the comments below!

  • MackRogers

    wearing something that’s going to prevent you from doing basic human things like drinking is a tough trade-off that most won’t make.

    what a strangely baffling way to surmise your preview. You seem to adopt some sort of persistent non-stop use case scenario which is unrealistic.

    Regarding the comfort. It would be nice to see more people talking about the ball bearing mechanism used to attach the head straps. It is a 3rd party accessory company’s(bobovr) dream. Alternative options will be on the market within 90 days for anyone to choose from.

    These reviewers make it sound like this day 1 early product as anywhere near what it’s capable both in terms of firmware updates as well as comfort modifications.

    • Ben Lang

      I didn’t suggest that all-day use is the only way to use the product. Only that parts of it could make you think that would be appealing, but there are reasons why right now it isn’t really practical. That doesn’t mean it’s useless/

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        I appreciate your level of integrity and bravery for daring to publish this preview, probably fully aware of the spectrum of reactions it would most likely get, regardless of how well your reasoning might be.

  • Star Centurion

    Headset must be a pleasure to use if you’re already integrated into the Apple ecosystem. Would a lot of the points about ease of use still ring true if this was your first Apple device?

    Otherwise, I’m looking forward to the full review. :)

  • Nevets

    Now they (all HMD mainstreaming wannabees) need to focus on designing something that feels comfortable to wear on the head. And as for Meta, their UX problems are so obvious it isn’t even funny. What sort of groupthink is in operation? Out of all the talent in Reality Labs, why hasn’t somebody hired a UX designer to make a simple, smooth, intuitive interface throughout the product, including but especially the store? This is not one of those problems that non-techies wrongly assume is easy to solve. The problems and the possible solutions are there for all to see.

    Regardless, I don’t mind who makes my HMD provided it has a good hardware and software ecosystem. Meta, I’ll stay with you until something better comes along, so you better shape up fast.

    • alxslr

      It’s a culture problem.
      My humble opinion: its time for Boz to go.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Maybe you remember an article Ben wrote last October about the many UX issues with Quest, esp. for multiplayer? (“I Tried to Play VR With Friends on Quest and it was a Nightmare (Again)” A lot of people were defending Meta, claiming the issues were trivial to solve and that his friends not properly preparing was just proof that they hated VR. Pretty much the “get good” attitude many gamers display when talking to “noobs”.

      What sort of groupthink is in operation?

      Oculus started as a company producing a VR display to be used with PC games. Meta/Facebook tried to push it more into mainstream/social VR, got a lucky break with fitness, but is still mostly stuck in the gaming corner. There have been a lot of demands that Meta should bring more AAA titles to Quest, but while people are annoyed by the UI, the calls for broadening the uses to productivity and making Quest more easy to use and attractive to non-games are rather rare.

      It’s not just Meta/MRL, it’s also that most existing Quest users care more about different things than Meta prioritizing usability. And if you read the predictions that AVP will fail due to a lack of controllers and proper VR games, many very obviously don’t want things to change, they only want what is already there, just better.

  • I love VR! …and use my own VR creative software (ColoryVR/Engine / on Steam) every day, with old 1st gen Vives and a Vive Pro) and keep myself fit with Beat Saber. Neither is possible with the AVP.
    After 7 years of experience in a VR startup, I am convinced that most people generally don’t want to wear any kind of glasses. Especially not for work!

    The future of office work will be via voice-controlled AI´s anyway. A control monitor is sufficient.

    I’m sure this thing will be a total flop. The rich Apple fans will of course buy it, but after a week at the latest most of the devices will be lying in a corner collecting dust…´Even with a price of 200 Dollars I would not have a need for this thing…Happy colored greetinx

    • Ondrej

      Probably why they don’t call it VR and banned devs from using that term.

      Over the last decade the only big group of people who regularly used VR (instead of it gathering dust after a few uses) were so-called “degenerates” – people who want to escape real world and their real bodies. They spend thousands of hours in VRChat, but normies rarelly care about VR. Ironically, it means VR successfully created unique, important value and is helping people every day. But that’s not a trillion-dollar market…

      Carmack recently said that Meta executives internally hate that fact and that whole “degenerate” community (ironic, considering their public massaging is always so “inclusive” – typical fake virtue signaling). It’s not the mainstream and not the cool, productive elite that generates a lot of revenue.

      Apple also has a large history of distancing itself from gamers.

      • alxslr

        They can call it Spatial Whatever instead of VR. That won’t change the fact that, after the first day, people are still going to be considered weirdos wearing that brick with an uncanny image of your eyes on top.
        So welcome to the club, Apple.

        They should’ve taken the Bigscreen Beyond road.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Apple is rumored to have been the largest customer by far for Varjo’s XR-3 HMD, which launched at USD 12000. So they had dozens to hundreds of engineers using the highest end VR HMD available on the market for years. I’m pretty sure that they didn’t avoid VR because they were afraid their HMD could be confused with “degenerates”, but instead because they for a very long time tried what would be most useful for their existing costumers, and VR was not it.

        And Apple makes more money from gaming than their whole Mac department generates, ~1/4th of all App store titles are games. Apple has its own gaming service with Apple Arcade, highly curated to distance it from the image of low quality mobile apps optimized for monetization with micro-transactions. They sell the PS5 DualSence as an accessory esp. for gaming on AVP. They recently introduced a free tool that allows Apple Silicon Mac users to run most x86 Windows games at decent speeds. And until recently Apple generated the 3rd highest revenue from gaming after Tencent and Sony. They may now be in 4th place, after Microsoft finished the Activision acquisition.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Sorry, even though I’m NOT an Apple fan, I don’t think this headset will be a flop, especially seeing the successful pre-orders.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      But you are aware that Amazon is losing about USD 10bn a year on their voice-controlled Alexa assistant, now considering to introduce subscription fees for “advanced” AI features? And that Google voice-assistant Nest hubs are also only a few steps away from the Google project graveyard? And that the first AVP reviews were pretty solid, with several “I’d use one if it wasn’t USD 3500” and not a single “get a Quest 3 instead”, so maybe the problem is not “any kind of glasses”, but what the glasses actually do?

    • Dragon Marble

      You are right, the future will be a world full of digital objects controlled by AI. But you won’t be able to see them without wearing a headset!

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Hopefully that never becomes an argument for people NOT to buy a headset.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    So what you’re saying, if you are already an Apple fanatic/user it is ok….. But I’m not an Apple user, I don’t have an iPhone, I don’t have any apps.. I’m not already invested in Apple..

    • Zantetsu

      I think he said:

      “if you are already an Apple fanatic/user it is *great*.”

      In addition, he compared the AVP to its competing products with an analogy of the initial iPhone to its competing products. Some value of the initial iPhone was derived from how it lived within the broader scope of Apple products, but most was about the merits of the device itself.

      I think the article made essentially the same points about the AVP.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      You can’t even order one online without having a rather high end iPhone with the depth sensor required for the face scan. The AVP in its current, very polished, but still very experimental state is not even targeting regular Apple users already heavily invested into their ecosystem, familiar with all the apps, and being able to benefit from the tight vertical integration.

      This is a USD 3500+++ first generation high end luxury product sold in very limited numbers to test how people will use it in the wild, provide developers with something to experiment and prepare the world for the coming cheaper, lighter and more useful versions. So no, it is certainly not for you.

  • MackRogers

    I just want to make it clear.

    90% of people here who are aggressively dismissive and argumentative towards the success of AVP are sunk cost Meta and couldn’t afford an AVP if they slashed the cost in half or even 1/4

    You have to be aware of that whenever you are talking to anyone regarding this headset.

    I am going to be dead honest with you boys. There was a time I could not afford AVP and I would be a raving lunatic on here, “X”, and Reddit denouncing and tearing it down, looking for fights, doing anything I could to slam the product. I would be furious and my anger would have no bounds.

    So I get it. I used to be you. Thank god I am not anymore. But I get it.

    • Zantetsu

      You have the most bizarre, myopic, and gross takes on just about every article.

    • Ben Lang

      It’s just disrespectful to declare that people who don’t like a product don’t like if because they can’t afford it. Be better than that.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      You’re basically saying that you used to be an ignorant a*hole, but thankfully you now make enough money that you no longer have to be. It may surprise you that behaving like a decent human does not depend on money, and in fact making money apparently doesn’t guarantee that one starts treating others in a decent way. You may have switched the side, but you are still tearing others down, only your reasoning changed.

  • Ondrej

    The moment feels remarkably similar to when the iPhone launched 17 years ago.

    Rather remarkably dissimilar.

    Iphone entered an already established market that was already providing gigantic value in every day life and work. There were over 2 billion cellphone users already in the world.
    It was a paradigm shift with drastically different vision of already giant market

    AVR is a set of minor twists over already existing devices that are niche and considered nothing more than gadgets. So a total opposite of what iPhone 1 meant for civilization.

    • Zantetsu

      Not every characteristic of the market has to be the same for the comparison that was made in the article to be valid. Apple has entered an existing market with a product that compares in the same way to the entrenched products as the iPhone did to its competitors.

      That was the point of the comparison.

  • xyzs

    “One of the most interesting things to me about Apple Vision Pro is that
    it shows that price isn’t what’s holding headsets back from being
    smaller and more comfortable (at least not up to $3,500). Apple didn’t
    have any kind of novel and more expensive tech to make AVP smaller than
    the $500 Quest 3, for instance.”

    – Nobody ever asked them to put an expensive and heavy and fragile glass shell in the front + a useless screen (that doesn’t work as well as advertised).
    – Also, they make it larger just because they wanted this rounded shape on the side, but it could have been more narrow it they chose flat sides.
    – They included thick speakers, nothing was restraining them from including AirPods Pro in the box instead of that since their can pair with low latency mode.
    – They used aluminum for the frame, while there are many materials like titanium or composite that could have done much better rigidity/weight ratio. For that price, material cost is not even an excuse.

    Just these alone, they could save more than 100 grams, and make it quite smaller and much cheaper.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      – Glass is more expensive, but lighter and more scratch resistant than comparable plastic, which why all (non folding) smartphone displays are covered with glass. Even high tech glass is more brittle than long polymer chain plastic, but still used everywhere for its durability and better optics properties, important for covering cameras, sensors, and displays.

      – An Aluminum alloy was used for its excellent heat transfer capability. AVP is filled with many powerful chips generating heat, so the whole frame serves as a large heat sink, to help the fans drawing cool air from large holes in the bottom and blowing heat out of the top. Titanium might be lighter, but would require a larger contact surface and larger fans, adding more weight.

      Glass and aluminum make AVP lighter/smaller, not heavier/larger. Dropping EyeSight would reduce weight and volume and make a plastic cover feasible. But Apple apparently never bothered to ask VR users about its usefulness, as they aren’t the target group. Production cost for AVP should be only about 2x-3x that of a Quest 3, the price policies are just very different. Why lower the requirements or margins when they can’t produce more than 450K for developers/first mover anyway due to lacking displays? Price/weight drops and larger unit numbers will come later.

  • Ondrej

    I had 2 major pessimistic predictions about Apple entering this industry over the last decade. One was, fortunately, wrong. The other one, was unfortunately spot on.

    1. Same as people at Meta I was 90% sure Apple would never release bulky goggles with a battery pack. I expected sleek design at the cost of FOV, which would push the industry back into that failed idea.
    Thankfully, I was wrong.

    2. I remember many articles and prediction about Apple turning it into a full Mac with a spatial version of Mac OS. They expected it would be more than a great laptop., the ultimate productive machine.
    But that would cost them potentially billions in lost 30% TAX, so I was sure they would just convert the anti-consumer iOS with walled garden App Store and its extreme limitations preventing it from ever becoming a real computer.
    Unfortunately, I was correct. A ton of kinds of software that you could get on Mac 20 years ago will never be released for technical and legal reasons on AVR. It doesn’t have a proper operating system.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Mac apps rely on a mouse/trackpad to navigate a tiny pointer precisely through slim menus filled with commands, or large palettes of icons, unsuitable for devices controlled by eye/hand tracking or touch screen. iOS and MacOS share the same OS foundation, but iOS has an interface designed for a smaller screen space with large icons used with a single finger, gigantic compared to a mouse pointer and bad for precise input. So making AVP a spatial iPad instead of a spatial MacBook was the sensible choice due to the easily adaptable interface.

      The AVP virtual keyboard seems to work passably, but I rely on a ton of keyboard short cuts and decades of touch typing to get things done on my MacBook, and having to do them with a virtual keyboard would probably drive me insane. I have no issues with using the very inferior keyboard on my phone or tablets, as most apps rarely require text input or exact cursor positioning, and instead rely on rich finger gestures.

      AVP has the proper operating system. With Mac now running iPad apps and AVP usable as a virtual screen with external keyboard and trackpad, the difference is shrinking anyway. And software released for Mac 20 years ago doesn’t even run on a Mac anymore, as 32bit support was dropped in 2019, 12 years after the first 64bit MacOS released in 2007 (G5 still ran in 32bit).

  • wcalderini

    Been a few years since I’ve commented here. It’s gotten a little mean
    and petty at times. But I am looking forward to the AVP (Saturday at
    1:00PM at the latest). This will finally be the headset i can USE to be
    productive and consume content in the absolute best way possible. I’m
    Mac and PC. (Graphic Design Work – PC Gamer Home set-up) My real DIVORCE
    from Mac as entertainment was VR. OG Vive and Rift. Since then I have
    tried/own virtually all of them. (Still waiting on my BigScreen
    though-ordered in late October). From what I can see. This will be the
    game changer. Like it or not, people PAY ATTENTION to Apple. And once,
    people actually start using this thing, THEN you will see the real Hype
    train begin. From Non Gamers, Non VR peeps, and Tech Aficionados. The
    eBay scammers are selling at about cost now. I predict the real demand
    will begin in about 6 months once everyone is acclimated and word of
    mouth has gone from word…to…er…mouth. When the limited production
    capacity for year it’s gonna get SCARCE a bit in the future.

    Like Apple or Hate them, this is gonna shift the surface of the landscape.

    Anyone can come up with reasons why it CAN fail.

    But
    I look through these comments and I see the same tripe I saw with the
    OG IPhone launch. (It it was no great shakes in it’s initial form
    either). The iPod launch. The Powerbook Launch. (I am OLD). Even the
    Apple Watch generated enough vitriol to melt through a pretty good size
    chunk of metal.

    And please, please remember.

    Just because a
    new thing is really good, it does not make the thing you love really
    bad. Many really good things can exist at once. (Says my Quest 2, 3,
    Quest Pro, Vive Pro 2 and Valve Index)

    Lighten up.

    Looking forward to looking forward.

    (And I need a place to sell some headsets.)WRC

    • ViRGiN

      You can’t cheat your way out how uncomfortable and heavy this headset is.
      It doesn’t even support multi monitor Mac setup. This thing is a fun gimmick, but there is no real “spatial computing” or unlocked productivity here. Do we really need 100 inch Music player app docked to a wall?

      • wcalderini

        We’ll see. It’s heavier than a quest 3 but lighter than the index. Although it does NOT have any counterweight to balance things out. (But neither does the Quest 3 in it’s base form and it’s not THAT much heavier). But even the Pimax 5k Super did not daunt me and that thing was top -heavy as hell. I think most of the complaints we are hearing come from the non-initiated, but I agree that those are the most important opinions at this time as well. As far as work flow, it’s going to work great for me. I normally use 2 monitors, but the 2nd Monitor is mostly used for mail, web apps, Teams, and an FTP client. (all covered by known “ready to go” apps that I can place anywhere.) Don’t know if you messed around with Mac OS 10 recently, but with a Huge Monitor at 4k, utilizing “Stage Manager” I think I will be able to increase my productivity. But all in all, it really is ALL just an excuse for a shiny new toy, but I think in this instance, I will actually get more use AND value out of the thing because it hits my PERSONAL sweet spots in particular. (And it does so at the products inception.) Who knows what/where it will go from there And I’m not trying to sell anybody. Not even sure why I commented. Maybe because the Author of the article mirrored a lot of my feeling on the subject.
        Oh yeah.
        NOW I remember why I don’t comment.
        I am FAR too long winded and far too fond of my own voice. :) Be well.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      John Gruber/Daring Fireball wrote an interesting AVP review with a very fitting quote to assess the predictable reaction to Apple launching a new product:

      Paul Graham has a wonderful adage:

      “Don’t worry what people will say. If your first version is so impressive that trolls don’t make fun of it, you waited too long to launch.”

  • Dragon Marble

    Apple’s presence will force the one most important thing that Meta has failed to do in its XR efforts: focus.

    Different stages of technological development requires different approaches. I would argue that XR is in such an early stage that it still needs more experimentation before it can find its focus.