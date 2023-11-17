Vertigo Games is kicking off a livestream today in a special Arizona Sunshine 2 Gameplay Showcase that’s slated to reveal more about the studio’s next zombie-slaying adventure.

Arizona Sunshine 2 is nearly here, launching on PSVR 2, Quest and SteamVR headsets December 7th.

In the meantime, the studio promised we’d be seeing an eye-full during a special in-depth look at fresh campaign gameplay with developer commentary, all-new game details including co-op announcements, special guest appearances, never-before-seen co-op gameplay from highlighted creators, and more.

Vertigo Games will also be holding Q&A sessions across Reddit, including r/PSVR and r/OculusQuest, which should hopefully answer some of the top burning questions, such as whether we’ll see native Quest 3 footage before release, and how it might handle cross-play co-op.

The livestream kicking off today, November 17th at 8AM PT (local time here). You can tune in on YouTube and Steam.