Originally released on PSVR 2 and PC VR earlier this year, Arken Age (2025) is now available on Quest 3, bringing some of the most immersive and engaging single-player action we’ve experienced in 2025.

Back in August, developer VitruviusVR announced the single-player, combat-focused adventure was coming to Quest 3 and Quest 3S sometime in November. But it got a release date bump, which means it’s actually now available on the standalone platform.

Arken Age is one of those highly-polished games that understands VR design from the get-go, seemingly drawing inspiration from some of the best, offering up shades of Stormland (2019) and Lone Echo (2017) to boot.

While we haven’t popped into the Quest port yet, early user reviews are however promising. Many reviewers laud it for its immersive combat, well-realized visuals, and mature VR mechanics—everything we knew it had in the first place, but reassuring to hear from first-time players on Quest.

The game currently sits at a [4.9/5] user score at this early date, which only accounts for 68 user reviews at the time of this writing.

You can find it on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S, priced at $30, in addition to the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2 and Steam for PC VR headsets.