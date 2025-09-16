VR action-adventure Arken Age (2025) is finally coming to Quest next month—even sooner than initially thought.

In August, developer VitruviusVR announced that the single-player, combat-forward adventure was coming to Quest 3 and Quest 3S sometime in November.

Now, the studio says it’s actually landing on the Horizon Store on October 30th, with pre-orders now live at $25 (discounted from $30 launch price).

Previously launched on PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets in back in January, the game has fared well for itself, garnering a near five-star rating on the PlayStation Store and a ‘Very Positive’ user rating on Steam.

And if that’s not enough to be excited about, we think Arken Age is one of the best single-player VR games released this year, offering up a ton of immersive interactions seemingly inspired by VR greats like Stormland (2019) and Lone Echo (2017).

Arken Age focuses on ranged and melee combat along with exploration and significant verticality thanks to some great climbing mechanics. The game’s immersion is driven by its deft use of two concepts we’ve covered extensively in our Inside XR Design series: embodiment and diegetic design.

Check out both of those to get a good idea at why we think Arken Age is such a clever (and fun) game.