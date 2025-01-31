Another edition of VR Games Showcase is headed our way in March, which the organizers calling the event the “biggest line-up yet” of XR games.

Details are still thin at the moment, most notably of which is the online event’s actual date, although event organizers say in an X post we’re sure to get more news soon.

As with VR Games Showcases past, we’re also expecting to hear info on what studios will be participating, which may help us narrow down what’s going to be on offer. Whatever the case, you can expect a heavy emphasis on Quest games, but also PSVR 2 and PC VR titles.

Last year’s VR Games Showcase saw a rash of game announcements and updates, including gameplay reveals of HITMAN III: Reloaded, Vertigo Games’ Arizona Sunshine Remake, Fast Travel Games Action Hero, and gameplay trailers of the Rust-style survival game GRIM—culminating in announcements from seven different studios, featuring more than 15 titles.

A month later, the livestreamed event also hosted an ‘XR Indies and Friends’ showcase, which at the time featured new info on Innerspace VR’s One True Path, gameplay from Cyborn’s MR adventure Wall Town Wonders, a trailer for the VR adaptation of Ovid Works’ Kafka-esque Metamorphosis, and gameplay from Just Add Water’s arcade digging sim DIG VR.

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye on the VR Games Showcase YouTube channel (where it will be livestreamed) for any upcoming announcements leading up to the March event.