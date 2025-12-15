Asymmetrical Co-op Game ‘VR Giants’ Comes to Quest with PC Cross-play & Free Friend Pass

Asymmetric VR games are a rare but wonderful treat, especially those which let you play with non-VR friends. The newly released VR Giants not only lets you play with a non-VR friend, but thanks to the ‘Friend Pass’ feature, your friend plays for free with only one copy of the game between the two of you.

VR Giants, an asymmetric co-op VR game first launched on Steam, is now available in Early Access on Quest. The game features two distinct roles: the VR player is Goliath and the non-VR player is David. The pair work together to tackle platforming challenges from two completely different perspectives.

The release of VR Giants on Quest includes a free Friend Pass which allows a friend to join you as David, free of charge. Your co-op partner can join via another Quest or on a PC thanks to newly added cross-play with the Steam version of the game (and its equivalent Friend Pass).

I appreciate the thoughtful inclusion of the Friend Pass and cross-play as it maximizes the opportunity to play the game with your friends regardless of what platforms they have access to.

Developer Risa Interactive says the game includes 23 levels with some eight hours of co-op gameplay.