Augmented World Expo (AWE) isn’t just one of the longest-running conferences focused on immersive tech, it’s also become the most important annual XR conference on our calendar.

In the early days there were many industry conferences that had a significant draw for the pioneers of XR’s modern epoch. There were XR pockets within big tech conferences like CES, GDC, and E3. There were company-specific events like Oculus Connect and Unity’s Vision Summit. And there were early grass-roots events like SVVR, VRLA, and a host of local meetups across the globe that built lasting networks of XR believers.

While many of these events have since faded, the connections they fostered have not. More than any other XR conference that I’ve attended, AWE USA feels like the event that has absorbed the spirit of those early conferences.

Since I started attending AWE USA in 2018, the conference has only grown and offered increasingly more interesting and valuable sessions, exhibitors, and networking. It has steadily evolved into what I consider the must-go event for the XR industry. Despite its scale, it carries the torch of passion that ignited the XR space back when it was little more than kickstarters, meetups, and those crazy enough to believe that immersive tech was not only possible to build, but worth building.

That’s why I’m proud to announce that Road to VR is joining AWE USA 2025 as the event’s Premiere Media Partner.

In addition to our usual reporting from the event, we’ll be highlighting the most interesting sessions and exhibitors ahead of the show, facilitating giveaways from AWE partners, and offering an exclusive 20% discount on tickets to AWE USA 2025. Super Early Bird All Access passes are available now for a limited time—there won’t be a better deal!

AWE USA 2025 will be held in Long Beach, California from June 10th to 12th, and it’s expected to be the biggest yet, with more than 6,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and a 150,000 Sqft expo floor.

While the event has long hosted intriguing sessions and a wide range of exhibitors from the biggest XR companies to the scrappiest startups, the ‘Playground’ section of the expo floor has become a unique place for developers and creators to premiere immersive experiences of all kinds—from games to art and all the creative places in between.

AWE USA’s annual afterparty is also a place where I’m always excited to see familiar faces from across the industry, while making new connections in this ever-growing industry.

If we could only attend a single conference in 2025, AWE USA would be our choice. And we think it should be yours too!