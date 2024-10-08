Smartmelon Games and Fast Travel Games announced its multiplayer VR rhythm title, Band Space, is set to launch on Quest and PC VR this month, bringing some very Rock Band-inspired gameplay to VR.

Come October 24th, Smartmelon is launching Band Space with both single and multiplayer support for up to four players, letting you jam out with motion controllers on the guitar, drums, bass and keyboard.

When the full version launched, it’s arriving with a 30-song tracklist, which includes songs from Jason Bowld from Bullet For My Valentine, Johnny Lloyd from Tribes, and Thorr, the composer for the latest entry in John Romero’s Sigil series.

Unlike a some popular beat-based games we know, modders are getting Mod.io integration in single player, so you can edit and share levels—said to be currently in the works. A beat map editor is also coming, letting you even do things like generate level lighting to fit the tone of your music.

Additionally, the studios say more songs may also arrive via DLC “in the near future,” although they haven’t released any official plans to do so yet.

Previously an impressively full-featured early access demo, Band Space is coming October 24th on the Horizon Store for Quest 2/3/Pro and SteamVR headsets, priced at $20. We reached out to the studios to see whether this includes cross-play, and will update when that’s clear.

In the meantime, you can also still check out the free demo on Quest, which offers a handful of songs and multiplayer support so you can get to grips with and lay down some tasty licks.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • VRDeveloper

    The only thing that disappoints me is the Character Design, they have absolutely nothing to do with a Rockstar in general. The devs could be more inspired by the classic Guitar Hero games, with more Dark and Punk designs.

    But, I liked the proposal, I hope it be a success.