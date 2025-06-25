Bandai Namco’s Hit Puzzle Platformer Series ‘Little Nightmares’ is Coming to VR Soon

Bandai Namco announced that a new entry into the hit puzzle-platformer franchise Little Nightmares is coming to VR.

Called Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes, the game is currently in development by Iconik Studio, known for its work on both Quest title Hunting VR (2024) and King Pong (2021) for PC VR headsets.

Details are still thin, so there’s no word yet on target platforms or potential release window, which leaves more than a few question marks. What is certain though is we’re in for some more of the franchise’s creepy, atmospheric horror.

Additionally, the game’s official copy reads: Every step echoes closer… does this tune sound familiar, little ones? Check out this Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes teaser for the upcoming game, coming soon.

While the 45-second teaser trailer offers little insight into whether the game is going for a Moss-style third-person view, or a more immersive first-person view, we did get a brief glimpse at the franchise’s iconic Music Box, which is seen throughout the series across puzzles and environmental storytelling.

We’ll have our eyes peeled for any more information on Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes in the meantime. As the trailer was released by Bandai Namco Europe, we’re hoping to learn more at the company’s next big gaming expo appearance, which is slated to be Gamescom 2025—kicking off August 20th in Cologne, Germany.