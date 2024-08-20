New ‘Batman: Arkham Shadow’ Trailer Reveals Gameplay, Quest 3 Graphics, & Fall Release Date

By
Ben Lang
-
25

In development by Meta first-party studio Camouflaj, Batman: Arkham Shadow is one of the most highly anticipated VR games of 2024, and one the first title from the company to be Quest 3 exclusive. A new trailer for the game gives us quite a bit: the first look at real gameplay, what we can expect from Quest 3 graphics, and a Fall release window.

Batman fans with a Quest 3 will be happy to see a newly revealed “October 2024” release date for Arkham Shadow, which means we’ll be able to play the game in less than two and a half months.

The trailer also gives us a first look at real gameplay, which certainly looks on-brand both mechanically and thematically compared to the other Batman Arkham games.

We can see Batman’s grappling launcher cleverly used as a vehicle for both distant interactions with enemies (pulling them closer for a smackdown) and locomotion. We also see lots of classic Arkham gameplay tropes like gliding, stealth, combat dodging, and ‘detective vision’.

Image courtesy Camouflaj

The trailer’s fine print specifies “Captured in-engine. Actual gameplay may vary.” This likely means the footage was actually captured from a PC development build. However, given that we know this game is exclusive to Quest 3 and is very unlikely to launch on PC, it’s fair to assume the trailer represents the graphical bar the studio is aiming for when running on Quest 3.

Image courtesy Camouflaj

Assuming that’s the case, the game is visually looking very impressive compared to the average Quest title, and will hopefully be a great showcase of what Quest 3 is capable of when pushed to its limits.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Mateusz Jakubczyk

    VR GOTY already :D

  • Gonzax

    It looks amazing!!

  • Andrey

    THIS! This is a true Quest 3 exclusive that platform needs. And this should have been a launch title and not something as pathetic as "AAA-wannabe" Asgard's Wrath 2. More games like this (based on famous IPs) will bring new "waves" of people, why Meta can't understand it? If even after THIS kind of gameplay trailer that mops the floor with 99,9% of all other VR games (even something as big as Assassin's Creed Nexus) all those crybabies that were (and maybe even still) crying that "it's so unfair that new Arkham game is for stupid VR!!!1" won't buy – or at least want to buy – a headset to play it, then they are nothing more than a lost cause to the gaming industry as a whole. Because even for an experienced VR enthusiast as myself it looks cool as *&^%.
    I was looking forward to play this game before, but now I just can't wait to do it this fall! Absolute mustbuy and immediate GOTY if developers won't do something very stupid (like bad optimization of if it's only 2-3 hours of gameplay, etc.). Fingers crossed that game will turn out to be as cool as this trailer!

    • ViRGiN

      Yep the trailer is encouraging from the first seconds!

      • VR5

        Sorry to use your post to reply to someone else but…
        >And this should have been a launch title and not something as pathetic as "AAA-wannabe" Asgard's Wrath 2.
        Launching this on a device that starts at $500 would have limited its potential, it's much better to time it with the 3S. Not to mention that it wasn't ready last year.

        Wrath II and AC: Nexus, which both were critically well received and evidently high budget, targeted Quest 2, they were not needed to sell Quest 3, which is a great value proposition for those who can afford it. It vastly outsold same price range competition too in monthly sales on Amazon.

        Meta's strategy is on point, releasing the better/pricier hardware first, their investments in high profile games, having Batman's gameplay reveal at Gamescom where people can try it. They're the market leader for a reason.

        • Peter vasseur

          They’re a market leader because they undercut competition, by subsidizing their headsets. They lose billions per quarter. The only reason they can do that is because they are using profits from the parent company.

          • ViRGiN

            There is no competition.

    • Arno van Wingerde

      Hm, I am happy you are so enthusiastic about the trailer, which does look good. But it is not a game yet… I do not understand why you think this will be so much better than AW2, other than that you may be a fan of Batman.

      • Andrey

        At the very least because AW2 is a boring, mediocre and overhyped piece of crap and you really don’t need to do anything special to easily exceed it?
        I am indeed a fan of Batman, but not a hardcore fan that owns his costume and runs down the street at night screaming “I am BATMAAAAAN!”. It’s just that in this trailer – that was, again, VERY well done even just from trailer creation side – they included so much things from “flat” Arkham games that not only there, but also adapted for VR and work extremely well (like combat – again, only based on trailer, though I belive that it will play the same in reality). In this trailer alone they showed more in quantity and much more well-done gameplay mechanics that AW2 have in it’s “60 hours of gameplay”. And I think we both realize that developers never show everything in trailers, so there will be even more variety in the game itself?
        Just an example – I am a much bigger fan of Attack on Titan anime, yet I hate “official” game from UNIVRS that just released and also overhyped by oblivious people who drool just by seeing their favorite character in front of them. Because in every aspect it is so much lacking and lazy job, that even “Early Access” label can’t excuse it, especially from a “professional” developer. So no, my fanatism for Batman have nothing to do with how I percieve this particular product. If it was another Gotham Knights or Kill the Justice League-level of trash – but in VR, – I would be the first one to throw a rock at it.

        • Peter vasseur

          The game looks like it could be cool. But it also kinda looks like a rails kinda game. Like blood n truth, atleast the action sequences look scripted. Not that it isn’t fun. This video doesn’t give a clear overall gameplay. Not much shown walking around, a lot of teleportation style moving, dressed up with anime effects. We’ll see when it released.

          • Andrey

            I read that in an interviews developers mentioned that it will be like the very first Arkham Asylum game, so it will be semi-open world or metroidvania if you prefer. Basically I imagine it to be something as Vampire The Masquerade Justice, but bigger, better (especially variaty-wise) and about Batman.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    Does look pretty good. Much more gameplay VR gamers are looking for. Batman VR was good. But we wanted more than just an experience. This looks like a game and has detective elements. Worth staying on my wishlist.

    On a side note, still no article about GTA? What's the hold up?

    • spirr9986

      You are very Right where is GTA

      • ApocalypseShadow

        Multiple sites have reported that it's on hold indefinitely. But, the most viewed and commented on VR site has said nothing on it. Only making articles about what's coming over what is obviously is not. And that's fine that they want to show what to look forward to as a positive thing.

        But news is also reporting about the bad things. And they're not going to mention that the biggest announcement for Quest 2 and 3, that gamers were looking forward to, has been shelved?

        That's kind of strange.

        • VR5

          RTVR aren't really holding back with negative opinions, especially against Meta. I think they voiced concerns about it having been quietly cancelled multiple times. Lack of article is curious though.

      • Peter vasseur

        The fanboys couldn’t handle it because it shows a limitations of mobile vr.

        • ViRGiN

          GTA was cancelled cause Flat2VR mod proven there is only 13 people wanting to play it in VR.

  • ViRGiN

    Looks excellent! Far more thrilling than HL Alyx.

    • kakek

      Lol
      Still buthurt that, 10 years and billions later, Meta still can't claim the title of best overall VR game ?

      Relax, I'm sure in another decade, on quest 6, you will be able to say that without it being wishful fanboyism.

      I mean, PCVR being comatose and Valve seemingly having no plan to do anything about it, sooner or later the mobile hardware will catch-up, and someone else will make another AAA titles.

      Eventually.

      • ViRGiN

        gayben

        • kakek

          You confuse me with your dopleganger. I expect more evolved trolling than one word answer.

  • NL_VR

    It looks really good.
    looking forward

  • Love it

  • Octogod

    Bets on if realtime shadows exist in the final version?

    • VRDeveloper

      As a developer, I wanted to know honestly, do you keep asking for shadow in real time just to mock the Meta Quest lack of power or is it really something crucial?

      Because my indie game will be released on Meta Quest 2 and it is impossible to have shadows in real time, although Quest 3 can put this I doubt they will do since apparently the graphic of the game is already very good.