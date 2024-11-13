5 Years Later, ‘Beat Saber’ Drops Long Overdue Follow-up to Its First Paid DLC

Monstercat Mixtape released a little over five years ago, marking Beat Saber’s first foray into paid DLC. Now, VR’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game just got the long-awaited Vol. 2 follow-up: Monstercat Mixtape 2.

The 12-track paid DLC, now available across all supported VR headsets, includes a few familiar names like Tokyo Machine and Pegboard Nerds.

Priced at $14.99 (or $1.99 per track), Meta calls it “the most challenging paid music pack to-date.”

Check out the full track list below:

“Accelerate” — Teminite & Skybreak

“DABADABADABADABA” — Excision & Dion Timmer

“Dead Man Walking” — Grant & Ellis

“Endgame” — Bossfight

“Final Boss” — Nitro Fun

“Memory Bank” — Dyro x Conro

“Mercenary” — F.O.O.L & Power Glove

“Pump” — Teddy Killerzs & Pegboard Nerds

“RAD” — Tokyo Machine

“RIOT” — Öwnboss & Selva

“Thrones of Blood” — Sullivan King

“Wake Up” — Alan Walker

Additionally, Meta says in the DLC’s announcement the new Monstercat Mixtape 2 includes a dedicated environment and levels with Arc and Chain notes, and multiplayer mode for all songs.

You’ll find Monstercat Mixtape 2 on all supported platforms, including Quest, PSVR 2 and SteamVR.

If you don’t already own Beat Saber, there’s a Monstercat Mixtape 2 + Beat Saber bundle available on the Horizon Store, Steam, and PlayStation Store for $39.99, representing a $5 savings.