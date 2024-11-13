5 Years Later, ‘Beat Saber’ Drops Long Overdue Follow-up to Its First Paid DLC

Monstercat Mixtape released a little over five years ago, marking Beat Saber’s first foray into paid DLC. Now, VR’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game just got the long-awaited Vol. 2 follow-up: Monstercat Mixtape 2.
The 12-track paid DLC, now available across all supported VR headsets, includes a few familiar names like Tokyo Machine and Pegboard Nerds.
Priced at $14.99 (or $1.99 per track), Meta calls it “the most challenging paid music pack to-date.”
Check out the full track list below:
- “Accelerate” — Teminite & Skybreak
- “DABADABADABADABA” — Excision & Dion Timmer
- “Dead Man Walking” — Grant & Ellis
- “Endgame” — Bossfight
- “Final Boss” — Nitro Fun
- “Memory Bank” — Dyro x Conro
- “Mercenary” — F.O.O.L & Power Glove
- “Pump” — Teddy Killerzs & Pegboard Nerds
- “RAD” — Tokyo Machine
- “RIOT” — Öwnboss & Selva
- “Thrones of Blood” — Sullivan King
- “Wake Up” — Alan Walker
Additionally, Meta says in the DLC’s announcement the new Monstercat Mixtape 2 includes a dedicated environment and levels with Arc and Chain notes, and multiplayer mode for all songs.
You’ll find Monstercat Mixtape 2 on all supported platforms, including Quest, PSVR 2 and SteamVR.
If you don’t already own Beat Saber, there’s a Monstercat Mixtape 2 + Beat Saber bundle available on the Horizon Store, Steam, and PlayStation Store for $39.99, representing a $5 savings.