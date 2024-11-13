5 Years Later, ‘Beat Saber’ Drops Long Overdue Follow-up to Its First Paid DLC

By
Scott Hayden
-
1

Monstercat Mixtape released a little over five years ago, marking Beat Saber’s first foray into paid DLC. Now, VR’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game just got the long-awaited Vol. 2 follow-up: Monstercat Mixtape 2.

The 12-track paid DLC, now available across all supported VR headsets, includes a few familiar names like Tokyo Machine and Pegboard Nerds.

Priced at $14.99 (or $1.99 per track), Meta calls it “the most challenging paid music pack to-date.”

Check out the full track list below:

  • “Accelerate” — Teminite & Skybreak
  • “DABADABADABADABA” — Excision & Dion Timmer
  • “Dead Man Walking” — Grant & Ellis
  • “Endgame” — Bossfight
  • “Final Boss” — Nitro Fun
  • “Memory Bank” — Dyro x Conro
  • “Mercenary” — F.O.O.L & Power Glove
  • “Pump” — Teddy Killerzs & Pegboard Nerds
  • “RAD” — Tokyo Machine
  • “RIOT” — Öwnboss & Selva
  • “Thrones of Blood” — Sullivan King
  • “Wake Up” — Alan Walker
SEE ALSO
Meta Would Happily do the “heavy lifting” to Get AirPlay on Quest, if Apple is Game

Additionally, Meta says in the DLC’s announcement the new Monstercat Mixtape 2 includes a dedicated environment and levels with Arc and Chain notes, and multiplayer mode for all songs.

You’ll find Monstercat Mixtape 2 on all supported platforms, including Quest, PSVR 2 and SteamVR.

If you don’t already own Beat Saber, there’s a Monstercat Mixtape 2 + Beat Saber bundle available on the Horizon Store, Steam, and PlayStation Store for $39.99, representing a $5 savings.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Storymode Chronicles

    I still don't get why they haven't partnered with a streaming music service like Spotify to deliver a "Mario Maker"-style user experience where anyone can make a map for any song on the streaming service.

    Indie artists especially would definitely use it for promotion, you could even use it to launch new albums. As is, there's very little incentive to keep spending this kind of cash on songs that don't even transfer from platform to platform when they could instead have a subscription service that adds exponential value.