HP’s Reverb G2 is a solid PC VR headset with class-leading resolution. Now the headset is on sale for its lowest price yet in the US for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022.
The Best Reverb G2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 Sale
Even at its original MSRP of $600, HP’s Reverb G2 headset is a solid PC VR headset, especially for games and applications where resolution really counts. Now at its most discounted price yet, the headset feels nearly like a steal.
The best Reverb G2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sale so far is $300 from HP.
According to HP, the model on sale is the newer and somewhat improved version of the headset, which we’ve taken to calling the Reverb G2.1. In our hands-on with the G2.1 we found improved tracking coverage and field-of-view thanks to some tweaks the company made to the cameras and to the facepad.
Reverb G2 Specs
|Resolution
|2,160 x 2,160 (4.7MP) per-eye, LCD (2x)
|Refresh Rate
|90Hz
|Lenses
|Single element Fresnel
|Field-of-view (claimed)
|114° diagonal
|Optical Adjustments
|IPD, eye-relief (only on newer units in US)
|IPD Adjustment Range
|60–68mm
|Connectors
|USB-C, DisplayPort, Power
|Cable Length
|6m
|Tracking
|Inside-out (no external beacons)
|On-board cameras
|4x B&W
|Input
|Reverb G2 controllers (AA battery 2x), voice
|Audio
|Off-ear headphones
|Microphone
|Yes
|Pass-through view
|Yes
Reverb G2 Content Compatibility
HP Reverb G2 works natively with the Windows Mixed Reality store, but very few VR applications are available there. Fortunately a free and official plugin from Microsoft also makes it compatible with SteamVR content. If you’re looking to play content that’s exclusive to the Oculus PC library (like Asgard’s Wrath) you can use the free but unofficial Revive mod to play Oculus PC content on Reverb G2. You can’t play Oculus Quest games on Reverb G2 or any PC VR headset.
Reverb G2 Black Friday 2022 Game Sales
Available through November 29th, 10AM PT
Steam Autumn Sale
- Nearly 1,300 VR-only and VR-optional SteamVR games on are on sale for Black Friday 2022