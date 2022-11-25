HP’s Reverb G2 is a solid PC VR headset with class-leading resolution. Now the headset is on sale for its lowest price yet in the US for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022.

The Best Reverb G2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 Sale

Even at its original MSRP of $600, HP’s Reverb G2 headset is a solid PC VR headset, especially for games and applications where resolution really counts. Now at its most discounted price yet, the headset feels nearly like a steal.

The best Reverb G2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sale so far is $300 from HP.

According to HP, the model on sale is the newer and somewhat improved version of the headset, which we’ve taken to calling the Reverb G2.1. In our hands-on with the G2.1 we found improved tracking coverage and field-of-view thanks to some tweaks the company made to the cameras and to the facepad.

Reverb G2 Specs

Resolution 2,160 x 2,160 (4.7MP) per-eye, LCD (2x) Refresh Rate 90Hz Lenses Single element Fresnel Field-of-view (claimed) 114° diagonal Optical Adjustments IPD, eye-relief (only on newer units in US) IPD Adjustment Range 60–68mm Connectors USB-C, DisplayPort, Power Cable Length 6m Tracking Inside-out (no external beacons) On-board cameras 4x B&W Input Reverb G2 controllers (AA battery 2x), voice Audio Off-ear headphones Microphone Yes Pass-through view Yes

Reverb G2 Content Compatibility

HP Reverb G2 works natively with the Windows Mixed Reality store, but very few VR applications are available there. Fortunately a free and official plugin from Microsoft also makes it compatible with SteamVR content. If you’re looking to play content that’s exclusive to the Oculus PC library (like Asgard’s Wrath) you can use the free but unofficial Revive mod to play Oculus PC content on Reverb G2. You can’t play Oculus Quest games on Reverb G2 or any PC VR headset.

Reverb G2 Black Friday 2022 Game Sales