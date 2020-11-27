We’re keeping an eye on the best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday 2020 deals, don’t blink or you might miss the best Quest sale of the year!

Updated – November 26th, 2020

The Best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday 2020 Deal

It doesn’t look like Oculus will be discounting Quest 2 hardware this year, instead the company is focusing on game deals. We’ll continue to monitor for Quest 2 Black Friday discounts, but for now here’s the MSRP that you should expect to pay for the headset:

We also have a complete country-by-country list of official retailers where you can buy the headset.

Quest 2 is a standalone VR headset (no PC needed), but it also has the ability to plug into a gaming PC to play PC VR titles. Now through January 31st, 2021, you can claim a free copy of the PC VR game Asgard’s Wrath if you tether your Quest 2 headset to a gaming PC.

Additionally, Oculus is offering steep discounts on several Quest game bundles (detailed below).

Oculus Quest Black Friday Game Deals

We’ve got the lowdown on Oculus’ Quest game deals (all of which work on both Quest and Quest 2). If you already own any of the games included in the bundles, the bundle will be discounted based on which games you already own. You’ll find these bundles over at the Oculus store.