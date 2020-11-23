Though it has held fairly steady since its launch in October, the stock of Oculus Quest 2 is starting to dwindle heading into the Black Friday holiday shopping season.

At the launch of the headset, Facebook told Road to VR the company was planning to make “many more” units of Quest 2 than the original Quest headset, which was very difficult to find during the previous holiday shopping season.

Despite additional challenges to manufacturing and logistics due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Quest 2 stock has been relatively easy to find from both Oculus and third-party retailers up to this point. However, the headset is starting to see shipping delays that are likely to get worse as we head into Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the 2020 holiday shopping season.

Oculus Quest 2 & Rift S Stock Check

We checked stock availability for direct purchases from Oculus.com for Quest 2 (64GB), Quest 2 (256GB), and Rift S across all regions where the headsets are sold. The latest shows the least expensive 64GB version of the headset seeing small shipping delays in most regions. We expect those delays to grow and begin to bleed into the 256GB version as holiday shopping ramps up.

Meanwhile, Rift S availability is holding pretty strong so far, though less demand for the headset is expected considering Oculus has announced the Rift product line will be discontinued in 2021 as the company fully shifts focus to standalone VR headsets with optional PC tethering.

Where to Buy Quest 2 and Look for Stock

It seems likely that Quest 2 stock is going to become scarce this holiday season. If you’re unable to find it direct from Oculus, here’s a complete list of official third-party retailers in each country, including the local MSRP so that you know you’re getting the right price.

Australia

Price: 64GB ($480 AUD), 256GB ($639 AUD)

Austria

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

Belgium

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

Canada

Price: 64GB ($460 CAD), 256GB ($630 CAD)

Denmark

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

Finland

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

France

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

Iceland

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

Ireland

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

Italy

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

Japan

Price: 64GB (¥37100 JPY), 256GB (¥49200 JPY)

Netherlands

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

New Zealand

Price: 64GB ($570 NZD), 256GB ($739 NZD)

Norway

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

Poland

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

South Korea

Price: 64GB (₩414000 KRW), 256GB (₩553000 KRW)

Spain

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

Sweden

Price: 64GB (€350 EUR), 256GB (€450 EUR)

Switzerland

Price: 64GB (Fr. 400 CHF), 256GB (Fr. 500 CHF)

Taiwan

Price: 64GB ($320 USD), 256GB ($420 USD)

  • wowgivemeabreak

    “Despite additional challenges to manufacturing and logistics due to the Coronavirus pandemic”

    Despite the additional challenges to manufacturing and logistics due to the irrational government response and lockdowns globally to the glorified flu “pandemic” which has a survival rate barely worse than the regular flu.

    Fixed it for you.

    • shadow9d9

      “Since December 2019, COVID-19 has killed more people in the U.S. than influenza has in the last five years. ”

      https://www.jhsph.edu/covid-19/articles/no-covid-19-is-not-the-flu.html

      1/4 million dead americans in 8 months and the stupidity and pure, unrivalled selfishness continues to rage on.

      Deaths aren’t the only thing of importance. The insanely high spread rate compared to the flu is important. The long term side effects matter.

  • Frédéric Ilbaize

    For as far as I know, I live in France and since day one there’s absolutely no delay at all for finding and buying a quest 2 64go (ordered mine satuday afternoon got delivered today !) ! EVERY RETAILER has the device available ! And black friday with no discount at all on quest 2 is supposed to make things different ? On what planet or parralel universe have done your study ?

    • benz145

      This information comes directly from Oculus.