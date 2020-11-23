Though it has held fairly steady since its launch in October, the stock of Oculus Quest 2 is starting to dwindle heading into the Black Friday holiday shopping season.

At the launch of the headset, Facebook told Road to VR the company was planning to make “many more” units of Quest 2 than the original Quest headset, which was very difficult to find during the previous holiday shopping season.

Despite additional challenges to manufacturing and logistics due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Quest 2 stock has been relatively easy to find from both Oculus and third-party retailers up to this point. However, the headset is starting to see shipping delays that are likely to get worse as we head into Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the 2020 holiday shopping season.

Oculus Quest 2 & Rift S Stock Check

We checked stock availability for direct purchases from Oculus.com for Quest 2 (64GB), Quest 2 (256GB), and Rift S across all regions where the headsets are sold. The latest shows the least expensive 64GB version of the headset seeing small shipping delays in most regions. We expect those delays to grow and begin to bleed into the 256GB version as holiday shopping ramps up.

Meanwhile, Rift S availability is holding pretty strong so far, though less demand for the headset is expected considering Oculus has announced the Rift product line will be discontinued in 2021 as the company fully shifts focus to standalone VR headsets with optional PC tethering.

Where to Buy Quest 2 and Look for Stock

It seems likely that Quest 2 stock is going to become scarce this holiday season. If you’re unable to find it direct from Oculus, here’s a complete list of official third-party retailers in each country, including the local MSRP so that you know you’re getting the right price.