While Meta doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Meta Quest games and apps as of May 2022.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Meta Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 Puzzling Places 4.9 (1,130) $15
#2 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (10,954) $30
#3 I Expect You To Die 2 4.86 (2,100) $25
#4 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.86 (7,013) $15
#5 Swarm 4.82 (2,002) $25
#6 Ragnarock 4.82 (844) $25
#7 Moss 4.81 (5,816) $30
#8 I Expect You To Die 4.8 (4,667) $25
#9 YUKI 4.8 (193) $20
#10 Cubism 4.8 (701) $10
#11 Cosmonious High 4.79 (267) $30
#12 Pistol Whip 4.78 (8,478) $30
#13 The Thrill of the Fight 4.78 (9,168) $10
#14 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 4.77 (10,142) $30
#15 Little Cities 4.75 (110) New $20
#16 GORN 4.75 (6,612) ↓ 1 $20
#17 In Death: Unchained 4.75 (3,789) $30
#18 Yupitergrad 4.74 (513) $15
#19 The Tale of Onogoro 4.73 (212) ↓ 3 $30
#20 Trover Saves the Universe 4.73 (2,131) ↓ 1 $30

Rank change & stats compared to April 2022

Dropouts:
Vermillion

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

