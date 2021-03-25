Last month Oculus launched App Lab for Quest which allows developers to distribute their games on the headset without going through Oculus’ curation process. There’s now more than 100 games and apps available on App Lab.

There’s now 103 apps available for Quest via App Lab, according to submissions tracked by App Lab DB. The apps are functionally ‘unlisted’ (unsearchable) in the main Quest store, but receive a normal store page which can be accessed directly via a URL and installed with a single click once logged in, just like any Quest app in the main store. The difference is that Oculus picks and chooses which apps to include in the main Quest store based on some qualitative criteria, while App Lab apps don’t need to meet any specific bar outside of being technically sound.

Having launched App Lab on February 3rd, and reaching 103 apps as of today, Oculus has approved an average of two apps per day to App Lab, though we suspect many more await approval in the queue. The company said in recent weeks that it had only a few people sorting through App Lab submissions, but that it hopped to accelerate approvals in the near future. Many of the apps that have appeared in App Lab so far were already available via SideQuest, an unofficial Quest distribution platform.

The main Quest store sits around 260 apps. Given the time since the launch of the main Quest store, that’s an average of 0.38 apps per day added to the store.

For additional context, the number of Oculus PC applications sits around 1,800, with Go applications also at 1,800, and SteamVR applications around 4,900. Though all of these platforms have been around for years longer, none of them have been subject to the sort of curation that Oculus has imposed on Quest applications in the headset’s main store.

Below is a breakdown of the top 20 App Lab applications by rating and popularity.

Best Rated Quest Games in App Lab

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by users.

Most Popular Quest Games in App Lab

The number of ratings gives a ballpark idea of the relative popularity of each title; a title with more ratings is likely to have been downloaded more than a title with less, though there’s certainly an unknown margin of error.

If you’re interested in similar charts for the main Quest store, see our latest charts for March.