While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual apps are performing across its VR storefronts, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the top 20 Oculus Quest games and apps as of July 2020.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data dump:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Paid Oculus Quest Apps
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Price
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (2,222)
|$30
|Moss
|4.84 (3,008)
|$30
|Trover Saves the Universe
|4.83 (418)
|$30
|The Thrill of the Fight
|4.83 (2,883)
|$10
|I Expect You To Die
|4.81 (2,094)
|$25
|SUPERHOT VR
|4.78 (7,650)
|$25
|Pistol Whip
|4.77 (4,245)
|$25
|Kingspray Graffiti
|4.75 (902)
|$15
|Racket: Nx
|4.75 (1,034)
|$20
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|4.74 (328)
|$20
|Job Simulator
|4.74 (4,185)
|$20
|Pixel Ripped 1995
|4.73 (504)
|$20
|Vacation Simulator
|4.73 (1,115)
|$30
|Lies Beneath
|4.70 (812)
|$30
|Real VR Fishing
|4.70 (1,055)
|$20
|Space Pirate Trainer
|4.70 (2,067)
|$15
|Red Matter
|4.69 (1,975)
|$25
|Beat Saber
|4.68 (23,310)
|$30
|A Fisherman’s Tale
|4.68 (927)
|$15
Placements Compared to November 2019
Survivors
Thrill of the Fight (↓3), Moss (≡), I Expect You to Die (↓1), SUPERHOT VR (↑1), Pistol Whip (↑3), Kingspray Graffiti (↓5), Racket: Nx (↓4), Job Simulator (↑3), Real VR Fishing (↓2), Space Pirate Trainer (↓8), Red Matter (↓6)
Newcomers
The Room VR: A Dark Matter, Trover Saves the Universe, Down the Rabbit Hole, Pixel Ripped 1995, Vacation Simulator, Lies Beneath, Beat Saber, A Fisherman’s Tale
Dropouts
SculptVR, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Gadgeteer, Shadow Point, Virtual Virtual Reality, Journey of the Gods, Fujii, Dreadhalls, Sairento VR: Untethered
Stats Compared to November 2019
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (+0.1)
- Average price (mean): $23 (+$4)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (+$15)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.3 out of 5 (−0.1)
- Average price (mean): $20 (+$1)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)