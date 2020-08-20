While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual apps are performing across its VR storefronts, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the top 20 Oculus Rift games and apps as of August 2020.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data dump:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- Some apps may have benefited from early hardware bundling (like Robo Recall and Lucky’s Tale)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Paid Oculus Rift Apps
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change*
|Price
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.92 (205)
|≡
|$30
|Beat Saber
|4.82 (14,809)
|≡
|$30
|Moss
|4.81 (867)
|≡
|$30
|Trover Saves the Universe
|4.71 (293)
|≡
|$30
|Lone Echo
|4.71 (4,620)
|≡
|$40
|Brass Tactics
|4.7 (736)
|≡
|$30
|I Expect You To Die
|4.68 (1,224)
|≡
|$25
|Until You Fall
|4.68 (163)
|New
|$20
|Robo Recall
|4.68 (11,271)
|↓ 1
|$30
|Electronauts
|4.67 (102)
|≡
|$20
|The Thrill of the Fight
|4.65 (525)
|↑ 1
|$10
|Racket: Nx
|4.65 (109)
|↓ 1
|$20
|Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
|4.65 (587)
|↓ 4
|$30
|Dance Central
|4.64 (328)
|↓ 1
|$30
|Space Pirate Trainer
|4.64 (722)
|↓ 1
|$15
|Vox Machinae
|4.62 (374)
|New
|$25
|Vacation Simulator
|4.62 (357)
|↓ 2
|$30
|Bending the Light
|4.61 (171)
|↓ 2
|$15
|SUPERHOT VR
|4.61 (3,537)
|↓ 2
|$25
|BlazeRush
|4.61 (777)
|↓ 2
|$10
Rank Change & Stats Compared to July 2020
Dropouts*
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Eleven: Table Tennis VR
*Early Access apps are now included in our data which means some changes in ranking may be due to a technicality rather than a large change in rating
- Among the 20 best rated Rift apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.7 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $25 (+$1)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Rift apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.1 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (−$2)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)