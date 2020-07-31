While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual apps are performing across its VR storefronts, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the top 20 Oculus Rift games and apps as of July 2020.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data dump:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Early Access apps are not represented
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- Some apps may have benefited from hardware bundling (like Robo Recall and Lucky’s Tale)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Paid Oculus Rift Apps
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Price
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.91 (197)
|$30
|Beat Saber
|4.82 (14,783)
|$30
|Moss
|4.81 (861)
|$30
|Trover Saves the Universe
|4.72 (291)
|$30
|Lone Echo
|4.71 (4,602)
|$40
|Brass Tactics
|4.7 (733)
|$30
|I Expect You To Die
|4.68 (1,222)
|$25
|Robo Recall
|4.68 (11,258)
|$30
|Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
|4.67 (580)
|$30
|Electronauts
|4.67 (102)
|$20
|Racket: Nx
|4.65 (109)
|$20
|The Thrill of the Fight
|4.65 (522)
|$10
|Dance Central
|4.64 (327)
|$30
|Space Pirate Trainer
|4.64 (721)
|$15
|Vacation Simulator
|4.61 (355)
|$30
|Bending the Light
|4.61 (171)
|$15
|SUPERHOT VR
|4.61 (3,525)
|$25
|BlazeRush
|4.61 (777)
|$10
|Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
|4.59 (230)
|$15
|Eleven: Table Tennis VR
|4.58 (801)
|$20
Placements Compared to November 2019
Survivors
Beat Saber (↓1), Moss (↓1), Trover Saves the Universe (↓1), Lone Echo (↓3), Brass Tactics (↓1), I Expect You to Die (↑3), Robo Recall (↓2), Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted (↑3), Thrill of the Fight (↓3), Dance Central (↓4), Space Pirate Trainer (↓3), Vacation Simulator (↓2), Bending the Light (≡), SUPERHOT VR (↓2), BlazeRush (↓1), Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (↓1), Eleven: Table Tennis VR (↓6)
Newcomers
Electronauts, Racket: Nx, The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Dropouts
Asgard’s Wrath, Witchblood, Final Assault
Stats Compared to November 2019
- Among the 20 best rated Rift apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.7 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $24 (−$1)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Rift apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.1 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $22 (−$1)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)