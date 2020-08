While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual apps are performing across its VR storefronts, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the top 20 Oculus Rift games and apps as of July 2020.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data dump:

Paid and free apps are separated

Early Access apps are not represented

Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented

Some apps may have benefited from hardware bundling (like Robo Recall and Lucky’s Tale)

Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Paid Oculus Rift Apps

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Placements Compared to November 2019 Survivors

Beat Saber (↓1), Moss (↓1), Trover Saves the Universe (↓1), Lone Echo (↓3), Brass Tactics (↓1), I Expect You to Die (↑3), Robo Recall (↓2), Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted (↑3), Thrill of the Fight (↓3), Dance Central (↓4), Space Pirate Trainer (↓3), Vacation Simulator (↓2), Bending the Light (≡), SUPERHOT VR (↓2), BlazeRush (↓1), Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (↓1), Eleven: Table Tennis VR (↓6) Newcomers

Electronauts, Racket: Nx, The Room VR: A Dark Matter Dropouts

Asgard’s Wrath, Witchblood, Final Assault