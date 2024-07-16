It’s Prime Day which means Amazon Prime members get access to exclusive sales through July 17th. Heaps of Quest 2 and Quest 3 accessories are on sale and here you’ll find our top picks.

Quest 3 on Sale During Prime Day

This one is actually just a coincidence rather than an exclusive Prime Day sale (which means anyone can get in on the savings), but still worth highlighting: Quest 3 (128GB) remains on sale for $430, a solid 14% discount over the usual price. The 512GB model is not discounted.

Quest 3 Prime Day Sales

Quest 3 Straps

As for exclusive Prime Day sales, let’s kick it off with probably the most essential Quest accessory out there, the headstrap. Our favorite affordable Quest 3 upgraded straps from BOBOVR are both on sale.

BOBOVR M3 Mini – $20 (33% discount) We like the M3 Mini design because the strap is made to avoid your ears and also pivots, making it easier to put on and take off with minimal readjustment. It also includes an additional rear pad which you can swap to for more grip when playing high intensity games. BOBOVR M3 Pro (with battery) – $40 (20% discount) The M3 Pro doesn’t just add the battery, it’s a completely different strap design which moves pressure away from your face to your forehead. That makes it easy to use the headset without the facepad, exposing your peripheral view to the real world, which makes for a better mixed reality experience (and usually increases your virtual field-of-view!). Of course when you want to be fully immersed, you can easy put the facepad back on. Like the M3 Mini, the M3 Pro hinge design makes it easier to put on and take off with minimal adjustment, and it includes the additional rear pad for extra grip in high intensity games.

If you really want to deck out your Quest 3, the more expensive BOBOVR S3 is also on sale, priced at $72 (20% discount).

Quest 3 Docks

Next up is Quest 3 docks which not only give your headset its own home, but also keep it charged and ready to go for your next session.

D.Gruoiza VR Charging Station – $48 (20% discount) This dock charges Quest 3 using the existing dock pins on the bottom of the headset, so there’s nothing extra you need to attach. It also includes special batteries and battery covers for your controllers, allowing them to charge while in the dock as well. One thing we like about this dock is that it lights up green to show you when your headset and controllers are at full charge. And there’s a button on the dock to turn off the lights in case you don’t want them bothering you at night.

Quest 3 Carrying Cases

If you want a dead-simple case for Quest 3 at an incredible price, it’s hard to go wrong with these Sarlar picks.

Sarlar Hard Carrying Case [official Quest straps only]– $14 (50% discount) We’re fans of the Sarlar Quest 3 case because it’s got enough space to fit the official Quest 3 Elite straps, but still manages to stay quite compact. Sarlar LARGE Hard Carrying Case [fits most third-party straps]– $20 (23% discount)

Quest 2 Prime Day Sales

Quest 2 Straps

KIWI Design Comfort Strap – $20 (33% discount) For an affordable, battle-tested option, our pick is the KIWI Design Comfort strap. It comes from a brand that has made its name on Quest accessories, and has all the basics you’d want from a Quest 2 strap upgrade. BOBOVR M2 Pro (with battery) – $40 (20% discount) If you want a better strap and to increase your headset’s runtime, BOBOVR is at it again with a solid and affordable option in the M2 Pro. It has multiple points of adjustment, forehead pad (AKA ‘halo’) design, and includes a hot-swappable battery than can double your playtime on a single charge.

Quest 2 Docks

Anker Charging Dock – $40 (33% discount) When it first launched back when Quest 2 was new, the Anker Charger Dock was a solidly built option, but felt a little bit on the pricey side. Over time it has come down in price (normally $60), but with this Prime Day deal it’s an easy pick.

Quest 2 Carrying Cases

Finding any other great Quest deals for Prime Day? Share in the comments below!