Bigscreen unveiled a new ‘VRChat Edition’ of its slim and light Beyond 2e PC VR headset, which the company says is specifically designed for die-hard users of VR’s most popular social platform.

Bigscreen began shipping the first production units of Beyond 2 late last month, which includes both the standard Beyond 2 and its eye-tracking enabled variant, Beyond 2e.

Now, the company announced it’s also launching an exclusive VRChat Edition of the Beyond 2e, slated to start shipping out sometime in September 2025.

As far as specs go, the VRChat Edition is virtually the same as the standard Beyond 2e, including it eye-tracking sensors, 2,560 × 2,560 micro-OLED displays, and 116° diagonal FOV, thanks to the inclusion of new pancake lenses—all of it weighing in at 107g.

Image courtesy Bigscreen

Now available for pre-order for $1,269—just $50 more than the standard Beyond 2e—the upcoming VRChat Edition does however promise a few differences, notably including a translucent Atomic Purple shell and hand-drawn packaging artwork.

Note: you’ll need a VR-ready PC to run any of Bigscreen’s headsets, including the new Beyond 2e VRChat Edition, as well as SteamVR base stations, controllers, and optional trackers for body tracking in VRChat. Find out here if your PC is VR-ready.

Image courtesy Bigscreen

Purchase also includes exclusive VRChat digital items, including VRChat stickers and badges for profiles. Bigscreen says more features are planned for the VRChat Edition in the future, which includes including “some rare giveaway drops.”

SEE ALSO
VR’s Quirkiest Locomotion Device 'Cybershoes' Shuts Its Doors for Good

While orders are slated to start shipping in September, current preorder holders can actually request an upgrade to the VRChat Edition by contacting support (support@bigscreenvr.com).

In the meantime, you can check out a deep dive with Bigscreen founder and CEO Darshan Shankar and VRChat Head of Community Tupper in an hour-long discussion that touches on everything from the improvements in Bigscreen’s latest headset, to why eye-tracking is important in VRChat.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Vin Tendo

    Good ole retard Chat.. A platform that legit gives a home to Pedos and other weirdos across the world, Why would any company want to make anything for this plaform? i now look at bigscreen in a Different way..but then again — Now I get why there is A bunch of Kids watching porn On Bigscreen. Seems like the apple Doesnt fall too Far from that Tree huh ?

    • Nevets

      Never used it myself. But I take it that you're the poster child for normality?

      • ichigo

        Not sure why you seem to be attacking someone for a valid concern by implying something about "normality" personally to them? It's like Hollywood PR attacking paying customers because they changed the look of character. Understanding and a genuine engagement on concerns is a better none divisive way.

        The Corporation that runs VRChat is well documented in elevating certain things on their platform in some months. Even supporting groups that enable cloaked in empathy and compassion. None of this helps to solve the issues on the platform. And then attacking anyone that has concerns for the platform or blows the whistle.

        In regards to normality we can do the "but what is normal" but i would say there is a difference between being awkward/different and having mental issues. The latter is a valid concern if a platform/Corpo is actively cultivating it nefariously. Against what the majority (Normality) want on the platform but put up with it because of the Corpos dogmatic adherence to it in the name of "being good".

    • Nick Bunny

      Not so much the platform at fault for that, but the people you mention. Try going on roblox and you will see how bad it gets when the platform is at fault.

      • ichigo

        Reddit, Butterfly, Robox every platform has its problems. Does not take away concerns someone has for a specific platform and their personal experience on it. The Corporation running the platform does ultimately have control ("it's a private corpo"). It can have a hands off approach or it can be manipulative and make sure to push in certain ways with mass bans, shadow comments and dogwhistles etc. While you do get unruly kids pushing the line and poor mannered adults they usually are a minority.IMO i would not blame the minority for what the Corpo is cultivating.

    • Nick Bunny

      Most people on the platform now verifies their age so they can get away from the anoyance of the kids on the platform. It allows 18+ platform instances where people cant join unless they are age verified. It uses secure government issued ID such as Passport or drivers license. So cant say the platform isnt doing anything. And voice recording, so if something hets reported, the police will have evidence available.

      • ichigo

        I'm actaully 18+ verified on the platform and have been on/off it for years. It still has major issues with grooming of all kinds (People looking to recruit fragile minds to their cultish causes and lot of mental abuse cloaked in apparent support). That even happens in age gated instances. I think when people mentioned certain key words that are referring to broad issues. Or sometimes certain words are used as a negative for bigger issues and groups. Isolating just that word would be the incorrect way to translate what is being said IMO.

        While they shouldn't be control freaks over such and can't fully control the people who use the platform. THE things the Corporation DOES clearly pushes certain things to happen. With subtle "look we are on your side" dogwhistles from those that run the platform. And enabling masquerading as empathy or compassion for a group of people.

        The rare case i use the platform these days i try to exclude 80% of content with a tag/banner in it. And stay away from people as much as possible. So you can find ways to enjoy the platform.

  • Nick Bunny

    This thing is a bit silly. Other that the box, there is nothing that indicates its a vrchat collectible as they call it. Just a pink front cover, that you could actually just print yourself.

  • ichigo

    What a very very ugly looking design for a premium product. And appealing to a niche within a niche with said design. Still it's got people talking so as a Corpo PR stunt not bad.

    • Arno van Wingerde

      Essentially it is just another color. Personally, I couldn't care less but I like this one better than the orange version. I would likely spring for the blank or black version, but the colored ones are easier to find. So, you could resell this thing to me anytime. Colours are a matter of taste… but go to any gym and see what some people are wearing…

  • But does Bigscreen know de wei?

    • ichigo

      So sad that VRchat staff went after people for this meme on the platform and banned people for it. There was this massive fallout over it and the reason why it went away very fast.

      But "ideas are bulletproof".