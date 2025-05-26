COLD VR (2025) developer ALLWARE and publisher Perp Games announced their Superhot-inspired shooter is getting a host of updates next month in a new COLD VR: SUB-ZERO Edition.

As a spiritual successor to smash-hit shooter Superhot VR, Cold VR serves up a healthy dose of time-distorting action. Instead of time speeding up when you move though, Cold VR completely flips the script. When you move, time slows, forcing you to think and move quickly before enemies can overrun you.

Initially released in February, Cold VR is getting its first big update on June 2nd, which is among a slate of improvements, is set to bring five new levels to the Quest and PC VR versions of the game.

ALLWARE says a new main campaign with improved enemy AI is being introduced for better gameplay flow, which not only tweaks older levels, but also makes the game’s many Backroom levels optional.

Additionally, the game’s intro and Main Menu level are also getting a “complete overhaul” so players can jump into gameplay more quickly, the studio says.

Among the updates coming to ‘Sub-Zero’ is also a new weapon-catching mechanic, improved visuals, support for room-scale movement, and support for bHaptics haptic vests. The studio further confirmed that its long-awaited PSVR 2 version is still on the way in the near future.

In the meantime, you can find Cold VR over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, and on Steam for PC VR headsets, priced at $20.