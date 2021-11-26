The holiday shopping season is here and often brings with it some of the best deals you’ll find all year on VR. Here’s our concise roundup of Black Friday 2021 VR headset sales and VR game sales.

Black Friday 2021 VR Headset Sales

Oculus

Like previous years, this year Oculus isn’t offering a discount on Quest 2 itself, but there’s still savings to be had. Oculus is offering a $50 credit toward whichever retailer you buy Quest 2 from. This applies to both Quest 2 (128GB) and Quest 2 (256GB) Here’s the breakdown:

Quest 2 (128GB) Black Friday 2021 Sale Available until November 29th Amazon (enter OCULUS50 at checkout)

(enter OCULUS50 at checkout) Best Buy

Newegg (gift card expires 365 days after issue)

(gift card expires 365 days after issue) Oculus (credits must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase and spent within 60 days of redemption) Available until November 27th Target Quest 2 (256GB) Black Friday 2021 Sale Available until November 29th Amazon (enter OCULUS50 at checkout)

(enter OCULUS50 at checkout) Best Buy

Newegg (gift card expires 365 days after issue)

(gift card expires 365 days after issue) Oculus (credits must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase and spent within 60 days of redemption) Available until November 27th Target

HP Reverb G2

HP’s Reverb G2 is one of the best PC VR headsets available and you can get a great discount on it right now. HP is offering discounts between $200 and $150. Here’s the skinny:

HP Reverb G2 Black Friday 2021 Sale HP – $400 (33% discount) May be sold out but more stock is expected

– $400 (33% discount) Microsoft – $450 (25% discount)

HTC Vive

HTC is offering a big Black Friday sale on most of its current headsets. Unfortunately there appears to be no Black Friday deal this year on the company’s newest headset, the Vive Flow. Here are the details:

HTC Vive Pro 2 (headset only) Black Friday 2021 Sale – 10% discount Newegg – $720 Vive Pro Full Kit Black Friday 2021 Sale – 25% discount Amazon – $900

– $900 Vive.com – $900

– $900 B&H – $900 Vive Pro Eye Full Kit Black Friday 2021 Sale – 21% discount Amazon – $1,100

– $1,100 Vive.com – $1,100

– $1,100 B&D – $1,100 Vive Pro Eye (headset only) Black Friday 2021 Sale – 25% discount Amazon – $600

– $600 B&H – $600 Vive Cosmos Elite Full Kit Black Friday 2021 Sale – 28% discount Amazon – $650

– $650 Vive.com – $650

– $650 Microsoft.com – $650

– $650 B&H – $650 Vive Cosmos Elite (headset only) Black Friday 2021 Sale – 27% discount Amazon – $400

– $400 Vive.com – $400

– $400 B&H – $400 Vive Cosmos Black Friday 2021 Sale – 14% discount Microsoft – $600

Black Friday 2021 VR Game Sales

With sales on VR games across major platforms, it’s a great time to pick up games you’ve had on your list at a discount. Here’s the overview:

Oculus Quest Black Friday 2021 Game Sale

SteamVR

Available through December 1st Steam Autumn Sale Nearly 1,300 VR-only and VR-optional SteamVR games on are on sale for Black Friday 2021

Viveport