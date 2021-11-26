The holiday shopping season is here and often brings with it some of the best deals you’ll find all year on VR. Here’s our concise roundup of Black Friday 2021 VR headset sales and VR game sales.
Black Friday 2021 VR Headset Sales
Oculus
Like previous years, this year Oculus isn’t offering a discount on Quest 2 itself, but there’s still savings to be had. Oculus is offering a $50 credit toward whichever retailer you buy Quest 2 from. This applies to both Quest 2 (128GB) and Quest 2 (256GB) Here’s the breakdown:
Quest 2 (128GB) Black Friday 2021 Sale
Available until November 29th
- Amazon (enter OCULUS50 at checkout)
- Best Buy
- Newegg (gift card expires 365 days after issue)
- Oculus (credits must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase and spent within 60 days of redemption)
Available until November 27th
Quest 2 (256GB) Black Friday 2021 Sale
Available until November 29th
- Amazon (enter OCULUS50 at checkout)
- Best Buy
- Newegg (gift card expires 365 days after issue)
- Oculus (credits must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase and spent within 60 days of redemption)
Available until November 27th
HP Reverb G2
HP’s Reverb G2 is one of the best PC VR headsets available and you can get a great discount on it right now. HP is offering discounts between $200 and $150. Here’s the skinny:
HP Reverb G2 Black Friday 2021 Sale
HTC Vive
HTC is offering a big Black Friday sale on most of its current headsets. Unfortunately there appears to be no Black Friday deal this year on the company’s newest headset, the Vive Flow. Here are the details:
HTC Vive Pro 2 (headset only) Black Friday 2021 Sale – 10% discount
- Newegg – $720
Vive Pro Full Kit Black Friday 2021 Sale – 25% discount
Vive Pro Eye Full Kit Black Friday 2021 Sale – 21% discount
Vive Pro Eye (headset only) Black Friday 2021 Sale – 25% discount
Vive Cosmos Elite Full Kit Black Friday 2021 Sale – 28% discount
- Amazon – $650
- Vive.com – $650
- Microsoft.com – $650
- B&H – $650
Vive Cosmos Elite (headset only) Black Friday 2021 Sale – 27% discount
Vive Cosmos Black Friday 2021 Sale – 14% discount
- Microsoft – $600
Black Friday 2021 VR Game Sales
With sales on VR games across major platforms, it’s a great time to pick up games you’ve had on your list at a discount. Here’s the overview:
Oculus Quest Black Friday 2021 Game Sale
Available through November 28th
Ultimate Quest Pack – $80 (28% discount)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
- A Township Tale
- Eleven Table Tennis
- Demeo
Quest Favorites Pack – $66 (25% discount)
- Job Simulator
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Thrill of the Fight
- GORN
Vader Immortal Pack – $15 (50% discount)
- Vader Immortal – Episode I
- Vader Immortal – Episode II
- Vader Immortal – Episode III
Signature Quest Pack – $39 (30% discount)
- Onward
- Population: One
The Climb Pack – $36 (40% discount)
- The Climb
- The Climb 2
I Expect You to Die Pack – $30 (40% discount)
- I Expect You to Die
- I Expect You to Die 2
Individual Game Sales and Daily Deal
- Browse the complete listing of 52 individual game discounts and keep an eye on the rotating daily deal
SteamVR
Available through December 1st
Steam Autumn Sale
- Nearly 1,300 VR-only and VR-optional SteamVR games on are on sale for Black Friday 2021
Viveport
Available through December 6th