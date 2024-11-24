Bigscreen Beyond, the slim and light PC VR headset released late last year, is getting its first ever Black Friday deal. Starting this week, you can nab a free Audio Strap with purchase.

Bigscreen Beyond is small, partly because it relies on the SteamVR tracking ecosystem and doesn’t need inside-out tracking sensors, and partly because it includes dual 2,560 × 2,560 micro-OLED displays, which are paired with space (and weight) saving pancake lenses.

In fact, it’s so light, it weighs in at just a few grams less than the optional Audio Strap itself: 127g Beyond, 160g Audio Strap.

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday (November 27th – December 2nd), every purchase of Bigscreen Beyond ($999) comes with a free Audio Strap, which is normally priced at $129.

The deal will be available in all supported shipping regions, which includes the US, the UK, most of continental Europe, Ireland, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan.

To get a free Audio Strap with purchase of a Bigscreen Beyond, simply apply the code BLACKFRIDAY24 at checkout.

Like many such straps, Bigscreen’s Audio Strap replaces the default fabric strap with a rigid body that cups the top and back of the head, includes an adjustable dial for easy fitting, and features (of course) built-in on-ear headphones.

The big question though is whether Bigscreen Beyond is worth it. In our deep dive review, we praised the customized face pad, top notch visuals, and compact form-factor, which was truly comfortable for long sessions.

At the time though, we called Bigscreen Beyond “incomplete” since the company still hadn’t shipped the Audio Strap, making the lack of built-in audio a definite sore spot. With a free one in the box though, that’s certainly different story. Make sure to check out our full review to see if it’s right for you.

You’ll of course need SteamVR base stations, motion controllers, and a PC capable of running PC VR games. Find out here if your PC has what it takes.

We’ll be rounding up all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this week, so make sure to check back soon.