Blair Witch (2019), the psychological horror game, has been available on console and PC for over a year now, however today developers Bloober Team and Lionsgate say they’re bringing a special edition of the game to Oculus Quest this month.

Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition is described as “a brand-new version of the Blair Witch story built specifically for the VR experience.” The VR game, which will launch as a timed exclusive for Quest on October 29th, will be priced at $30.

Bloober says the story-driven horror game was redesigned for “more interactivity and to accommodate new creature encounters.” Bloober is known for their horror game Layers of Fear, which also made its way to VR late last year in Layers of Fear VR (2019).

The developers say the game was designed with the Oculus Quest 2 in mind, which includes the use of “higher resolution and better quality textures.” The VR version is also slated to include a new control system and mechanics for your companion dog such as petting and fetching gestures.

The developers say Blair Witch is also planned to release on additional VR platforms in the coming months.