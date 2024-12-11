‘Bridge Constructor’ for Quest Brings XR Version of Popular Bridge-building Sim Starting Dec 12th

A familiar engineering puzzle sandbox is coming to Quest this week, offering up a bevy of bridge-building challenges in both virtual and mixed reality on Quest.

Bridge Constructor Studio was originally slated to arrive last week, bringing its bridge-building sim to Quest in VR, as well as ability to build, test, and fix your bridge in mixed reality on Quest 3. Better late than never, though.

Now arriving December 12th, Bridge Constructor Studio boasts 70 puzzles in its campaign, tasking you with delivering different vehicles from point A to point B using multiple construction materials, such as wood, steel, cables, concrete pillars, and roadways.

Unlike previous flatscreen versions of Bridge Constructor (or its main competitor Poly Bridge), the XR counterpart doesn’t feature budget restrictions or material limits by default, although you can turn them on to earn a “special award,” the studio says.

In addition to its campaign, Bridge Constructor Studio also includes a Scenario Creation Mode, letting you design and play your very own bridge-building scenarios, letting you save up to 40 custom levels to your player profile.

Bridge Constructor Studio was developed by ClockStone STUDIO, the very same behind both the flatscreen and XR adaptation of LEGO Bricktales (2023), as well as the various flatscreen versions of Bridge Constructor, the first of which was released in 2011.

Priced at $10, the game is set to launch on December 12th exclusively for Quest 2 and 3. You can find it on the Horizon Store here.