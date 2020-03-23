With a successful holiday season under its belt, Facebook was no doubt looking forward to resupplying its retail partners with more Oculus Quest & Rift S stock. However in a perfect storm of high demand, low supply, and on-going supply chain disruptions due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), both headsets have been largely unavailable for purchase.

Update (March 23rd, 2020): Stocks of the 128GB version of Quest have replenished across the EU. Both Taiwan and Japan have lost stock on 64GB versions, although 128GB is still going strong . Rift S stocks are still very thin, however they’ve rebounded this weekend in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. NA is still without Quest and Rift S stock.

Original Article (March 13th, 2020): Although it’s hard to gauge exactly when you might be able to easily pick up either headset in greater numbers, Facebook’s Oculus is offering both Quest, its popular standalone headset, and Rift S, its PC VR headset, in a number of countries around the world.

The bad news: Canada and the United States are still without stock on both flavors of Quest, as well as Rift S. We’re keeping our eyes glued to its retail partners there, including NewEgg, Best Buy, and Amazon, as they tend to publish arrival dates for stock.

Quest & Rift S Availability by Country*

Country 64 GB 128 GB Rift S Australia × × × Austria × Belgium × Canada Denmark × Finland × France × Germany × Iceland × Italy × Ireland × Japan × × Netherlands × New Zealand × × × Norway × Poland × South Korea Spain × Sweden × Switzerland × Taiwan × United Kingdom × United States

To keep an eye along with us on Oculus’ Quest and Rift S stock, simply head to oculus.com and change the country in the drop down menu at the bottom of the page.

*We’ll be keeping this list up to date every few days until Quest & Rift S stock have been more or less restored.