Leading camera maker Canon today announced its next big entry into its dual-optic lens category, which allows its line of high-end EOS R7 cameras to take spatial video and photos.

Called the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens, Canon says its more affordable VR lens system is engineered to offer “a perfect balance between clarity and usability for vlog-style VR creation.”

The new Dual Fisheye lens seems to be mostly the same idea and execution as the previous model introduced in 2021, however features slightly lower specs, including a smaller field-of-view and aperture, but offered at a greatly reduced cost.

To boot, the new lens system is scheduled to be available sometime this month for $1,099.00, or about half the price of the lens initially announced for its EOS VR System from 2021.

“This APS-C Stereoscopic VR lens’ ability to achieve a 144º wide-angle view and utilize equidistant projection makes it ideally suited for every day, virtually hassle-free VR production,” Canon says in a press statement. “Also designed for versatility, this lens permits multiple methods of camera handling, from hand-holding, mounting on a gimbal, or tripod-mounting.”

Notably, the new stereoscopic lens features an interpupillary distance (IPD) of 60mm, which is very near to an average human IPD, making captured content more realistic when played back the the user.

Check out the full specs below:

Focal Length 3.9mm
Maximum and Minimum Aperture
f/3.5 – f/16 (1/3 stops, 1/2 stops)
Lens Mount Type
Canon RF Mount; Metal Mount
Interpupillary Distance / Baseline Length 60mm
Minimum Focusing Distance
0.66 ft. (7.9 in.) / 0.2 m
Maximum Magnification 0.03x
Angle of View (Diagonal) 144° 00′
Lens Construction (each lens)
11 elements in 8 groups
Special Elements (each lens)
Two UD glass elements
Lens Coating
Canon ASC (Air Sphere Coating)
Filter Size Diameter (rear lens mount)
30.5mm screw-type filter
Rear Mounted Gelatin Filter Holder
Supported – Built-in Supports cut gel or polyester
Aperture Blades (each lens) 7
Lens Switches None
Dust/Water Resistance Not Provided
Focusing System
Gear type STM focusing
Left/right focus difference adjustment
User-adjustable, via adjustment mode switch
Dual Pixel CMOS AF Supported
Focus Guide Not Supported
Full-time Manual Focusing Supported
Control Ring Supported
IS Mode Selection Not Supported
Optical Image Stabilization Not Supported
Stabilization with in-body IS (EOS R7) Not Supported
Dimensions (width x height x length)
4.4 x 3.3 x 2.1 in. (112.0 x 83.7 x 54.6mm)
Weight
Approx. 10.2 oz. (290g)
  • I truly appreciate this post. Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.

  • Duane Aakre

    Hey Scott,

    Since it seems like this whole area of spatial videos and photos is heating up, perhaps it is time for a new article or two giving an overview of the topic. I see three areas of interest:

    1) Current and upcoming 3d camera options. Personally, I'm interested in the 3-D camera ACER recently announced as a more budget-friendly entry point than this Canon set-up. How does the image quality of the various options compare, at least on paper? For example, how would the dedicated ACER compare to using something like the iPhone 15 Pro Max I already have?

    2) What PC software is available to edit clips into a movie? Like with the cameras, there should be categories for entry-level, high-end hobbyist, and professional.

    3) Some tutorials on workflow from camera to editing software to installing/accessing on various headsets. For highest quality, it seems like you want to install the files directly on the headset. But how does this compare to uploading to somewhere like YouTube for ease of use and image quality? Can you download directly from YouTube for best image quality or does YouTube always add additional image compression?

  • STL

    Honest question: what is the USP of this 1000 USD camera compared to an iPhone 15 Pro Max?