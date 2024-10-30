Canon today announced a more affordable lens option designed for social media creators and videographers interested in VR and 3D content creation.

Back in June, Canon announced its RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens, which was designed to allow its line of cameras to take spatial video and photos—priced at $1,099.00.

Now the company is widening its line of dual lens optics with an even more affordable VR lens system with the introduction of RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens, which is going on sale this November for $449.99.

Image courtesy Canon U.S.A., Inc.

As the name suggests, the lens offers a 7.8mm focal length, as well as a 60-degree angle of view. Like the previously released Dual Fisheye lens, the new lens is also compatible with Canon’s latest cameras that support RF mounts, which includes EOS R, R5, R6, RP, and the R7.

While admittedly offering a lower field-of-view (FOV) than the 144-degree FOV of its bigger brother, it’s also less than half the price.

Image courtesy Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Previewed at Apple’s 2024 WWDC, Canon intends to use the new lens to meet the growing demand for accessible spatial video creation.

Notably, the new RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is said to operate like a traditional 2D RF lens, enabling easy setup for newcomers, and allowing anyone with its latest RF mount cameras to create immersive content for headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3.

According to Hiroto Kato, Canon’s vice president of Imaging Products & Solutions, the RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is “an exciting step” in making 3D content creation accessible.

“With the RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens, Canon is not only providing a new visual tool but also enhancing the way creators communicate using emerging VR, spatial and 3D technologies,” said Kato says. “This lens allows users to capture immersive content, bridging the gap between traditional content creation and the latest in VR and Spatial imagery. It’s an exciting step forward in making high-quality 3D content more approachable for everyone.”

The new dual lens is scheduled for release in November 2024, priced at $449.99. Check out the specs below:

Specification Detail
Focal Length 7.8mm
Maximum and Minimum Aperture
f/4.0 – f/16 (1/3 stops, 1/2 stops)
Lens Mount Type
Canon RF Mount; Plastic Mount
Interpupillary Distance / Baseline Length 11.8mm
Minimum Focusing Distance
0.49 ft. (5.9 in.) / 0.15 m
Maximum Magnification 0.07x
Angle of View (Diagonal) 63° 00′
Lens Construction (each lens)
9 elements in 7 groups
Special Elements (each lens)
Two UD lens elements
Lens Coating
Super Spectra Coating
Filter Size Diameter
58mm screw-type filter
Rear Mounted Gelatin Filter Holder Not Supported
Aperture Blades (each lens) 7
Lens Switches
Left-right focus difference adjustment mode switch
Dust/Water Resistance Not Provided
Focusing System
Gear type STM focusing
Left/right focus difference adjustment
Provided, user-adjustable using the Control Ring
Dual Pixel CMOS AF
Provided; Horizontal: approx. 30%, Vertical: approx. 46%

Focus Guide – Shooting Mode
Photo Mode
Left lens only supports focus guide
Photo Mode with L/R adjustment switch enabled
Both Left and Right lenses support focus guide
Video Mode
Left lens only supports focus guide
Video Mode with L/R adjustment switch enabled
Both Left and Right lenses support focus guide
Full-time Manual Focusing
Both Left and Right lenses support focus guide
Control Ring Provided
Optical Image Stabilization Not Provided
Stabilization with in-body IS (EOS R7) Not Supported
Dimensions
ø2.7″ x 1.6″ L (ø69.2mm x 41.5mm)
Weight
Approx. 4.6 oz. (131g)

Accessories
Lens Hood Not Supported
Lens Cap E-58II (bundled)
Dust Cap
Canon Lens Dust Cap RF (Bundled)
Lens Case
Canon Lens Case LP1014 (sold separately)
Extension Tubes Not compatible
Close-up Lenses 250D / 500D Not compatible
Canon RF Extender 1.4x/2x Not compatible
Canon Gelatin Filter Holder III/IV Not compatible
Rear Gelatin Filter Holder Not compatible
