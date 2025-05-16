Google may be getting ready to unveil a pair of smart glasses at its Google I/O developer conference next week, ostensibly hoping to take on Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.

In a promo for Google I/O, Android Ecosystem President Sameer Samat showed off what appears to be a pair of smart glasses.

While Samat didn’t speak directly about the device, when donning the glasses, he said Google I/O attendees will have a chance to see “a few more really cool Android demos.”

Using our CSI-style enhancement abilities (aka ‘crop a YouTube screenshot’), the distinctly Ray-Ban Wayfarer-style glasses appear to have a single camera sensor on the left temple.

There also what appears to be an LED above the camera sensor, likely to inform others when video or pictures are being taken, which may indicate it’s going for feature parity with Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.

The glasses chunky arms are also likely packed with battery and onboard processors, which, owing to Samat’s tease, is probably running some version of its upcoming Android XR operating system. Notably, just under the left arm we can see a small slit close to Samat’s ear, possibly for integrated audio. Alternatively, it may not be a a slit at all, but rather a button of some sort.

Meanwhile Apple may be readying its own pair of smart glasses, with a recent Bloomberg report maintaining the company is now developing a processor specifically optimized for the task.

In any case, we’re hoping to find out more at Google I/O, which is slated to kick off May 20th – 21st where the company will feature livestreamed keynotes, developer sessions, and more. Outside of the keynote, which may actually mention Android XR, the event is set to include two developer talks specifically dedicated to Android XR.

We’ll of course be tuning in, although you can watch the keynote live on YouTube starting on Tuesday, May 20th at 10 AM PT (local time here).

Check out the moment below: