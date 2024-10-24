Cisco updated its Webex networking app to include even more immersive support for meetings on Vision Pro, which now marries the app with its spatial video streaming hardware.

Cisco released Webex on Vision Pro back in February, allowing for mostly everything you’d expect from a Vision Pro version of the cross-platform video chatting app, letting users meet via Webex using their Persona avatars, and do things like place 2D chat windows around their mixed reality environment.

Now the company has gone one step further with the release of Cisco Spatial Meetings for Vision Pro, which now lets users stream stereoscopic video with the help of Cisco’s Room Bar Pro. Essentially, it spatializes non-flatscreen participants for the benefit of Vision Pro users.

Cisco’s new Webex spatial meeting update holds implications beyond the comparatively more simplistic face-to-face chats, including things like product demos, remote training, education—essentially anything enhanced by the added depth perception of viewing objects and environments in three dimensions.

“Think of all the use cases for companies in industries like manufacturing, retail, and healthcare. I believe that this combination of Cisco Spatial Meetings and Apple Vision Pro will drive unprecedented levels of creativity, productivity, and innovation,” says Jeetu Patel, Cisco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer.

Additionally, Cisco updated Webex for Vision Pro to include its AI Assistant, letting users improve productivity with AI-enhanced capabilities to catch up on meetings, get summaries, writing assistance, and more.

Bringing more immersive support for Vision Pro users is another step in the company’s ‘Distance Zero’ initiative, which the Cisco launched last year in effort to shorten the distance between users by using video and AI to make meetings more immersive.