Claymation Adventure ‘The Midnight Walk’ Coming to PSVR 2 & PC VR in May, Gameplay Here

MoonHood’s upcoming adventure game The Midnight Walk is officially headed to PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets on May 8th, 2025.

The new release date trailer shows off some of the first extended gameplay we’ve seen of The Midnight Walk, including some interesting-looking object interactions and shooter mechanics.

In The Midnight Walk, you become ‘The Burnt One’, who befriends a lost lantern creature named Potboy, using his flame to light your way.

The studio says players will use “stealth, cunning and a few tricks up your sleeve to survive and outsmart the many monsters eager to devour your little friend’s flame and experience five tales of fire and darkness, featuring an incredible cast of odd characters.”

The game’s dark and twisted characters are actually the result of hand modeling and 3D scanning, giving the world’s characters a decidedly Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) vibe.

In addition to launching on PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets, the game will also be playable on flatscreen across PlayStation 5 and PC. You can pre-order now on the PlayStation Store, priced at $40, and wishlist on Steam.

  • Herbert Werters

    That is awesome. Many more hybrid games like this, please. Then VR gaming could also become a thing.

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    This looks very promising.

  • 石雨濛

    The graphics look amazing and what REAL VR should be. So tired of Meta Garbage Mobile VR games. This is an instant buy for me – 10% off right now for pre-orders.