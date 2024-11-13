Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (2021), the hit arena battler from indie studio Doborog, is bringing the game’s voxel slice-em-up action in a new VR-exclusive sequel next month, coming to Quest and PC VR headsets.

Called Clone Drone in the Hyperdome, the new single-player VR experience includes a thick slice of the series’ unique combat and action-based storyline, where players fight to the death against killer robots—which just so happen to be very frangible.

Doborog says in Clone Drone in the Hyperdome, players take on the role of Blink, a teleporting robot who is the newest ‘looprunner’ gladiator forced to compete in Crashloop, a deadly roguelike combat sport.

“Players die and reawaken in an endless loop, leap over lava pools, avoid turret fire and take down waves of enemy defendroids, as well as deal damage exactly where their cut lands using a stunning voxel combat engine. In order to win and feel freedom, players must battle their fellow looprunners for a chance to fight the Captain in the Hyperdome.” the studio says.

Doborog says the follow-up builds on the series’ fast-paced combat, where you can shear off a robot’s limb or take them down with one perfect slice. They can also do to you if you’re not careful, so make sure to block.

The game promises to let you take on voxel combatants with more than 10 weapons, which you can grab off your fallen competitors and use them in any combination, including things like spears, bows, scythes, and axes.

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is launching on Steam and the Horizon Store for Quest 2/3/Pro on December 12th. You can wishlist it now on Steam, and pre-order on Quest, priced at 10% off its $20 launch price.