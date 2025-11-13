It’s very nearly time for the next iteration of the VR Games Showcase. VRGS is VR’s leading Direct-style digital showcase dedicated to revealing high-quality VR games and showing updates on some of your most anticipated projects.

We’ve got a massive event lined up this week, with around 5 brand new games to announce, new trailers for some of the biggest games on the way to Quest, PC VR and PS VR2, and much more. Watch the latest reveals right here, today at 9AM PT (your timezone here):

When Is The Next VR Games Showcase?

Our Fall 2025 edition of the show airs Thursday, November 13 at 9am PT (your timezone here). We’re expecting a roughly 30 minute core show filled with game announcements and fresh looks, followed by a deep dive into Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss with developer Polyarc that will last roughly around 10 minutes.

For early birds, the VRGS Pre-Show will offer yet more game reveals and exclusive trailers from some of our favorite independent and mixed reality developers. Tune in to see 10 projects on the horizon—including more brand new game reveals—from 8:45am PT (your timezone here).

Where Can I Watch The VR Games Showcase?

There’s a ton of different ways to watch the show. First and foremost will be the VR Games Showcase YouTube channel, where you can get everything direct from the source. But we’ll also be co-streaming with our partners, including IGN, Gamespot, Future Game Show and, of course, our official media partner, Road to VR (right here!).

We can’t wait to show you what’s in-store for the event. If you happen to miss the show, don’t worry, we’ll be summing up every game and trailer in a handy article right here on Road to VR.