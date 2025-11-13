The fourth iteration of the VR Games Showcase just wrapped up, delivering massive new game reveals including the launch of Vampire Survivors but it’s in virtual reality and the reveal of Orcs Must Die: By The Blade. Plus we pulled back the curtain on new IP from veteran VR developers like CharacterBank with Knights of Fiona and Spectral Games with The Lightkeepers.

Missed the show? Fear not, we’ve wrapped up every announcement for you right here, including all trailers show in both the main and pre-show. Enjoy!

VR Games Showcase Main Show Titles

1. Vampire Survivors but it’s in virtual reality Revealed, Available Now

Game Name: Vampire Survivors but it’s in virtual reality

Developer: poncle

Publisher: poncle

Platforms: Meta Quest

Release Date: 13th November, 2025

Synopsis: Vampire Survivors VR is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements, except now, it’s in Virtual Reality! The supernatural indie phenomenon that lets you be the bullet hell, on your face!

2. Explore The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Lair In New Empire City Gameplay

Game Name: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

Developer: Beyond Frames

Publisher: Beyond Frames

Platforms: META, STEAM

Release Date: 2026

Synopsis: In the vacuum left by Shredder’s demise, the Foot Clan’s grip tightens on the streets you once called home. It’s time to reclaim what’s yours. Don the mask of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo in the first ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR game.

3. Co-Op VR Survival Game The Lightkeepers Revealed from Medieval Dynasty: New Settlement Dev

Game Name: The Lightkeepers

Developer: Spectral Games

Publisher: Meta

Platforms: Meta Quest

Release Date: 2026

Synopsis: Explore, strategize and fight for survival in this VR action co-op game. The day invites discovery, the night commands vigilance. Stand united with your team against tides of foes straight from nightmares, wielding light against the shadows’ threats.

4. Lushfoil Photography Simulator VR Launches Dec 5 On Steam As A Free Update

Game Name: Lushfoil Photography Simulator VR

Developer: Matt Newell

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: STEAM

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Synopsis: A tranquil exploration and photography experience set across a vast selection of faithfully detailed landscapes

5. Moss Multiplayer Spin-Off Glassbreakers Gets A Deep Dive, Available Today

Game Name: Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss

Developer: Polyarc

Publisher: Polyarc

Platforms: APPLE, META, STEAM

Release Date: November 13, 2025



Synopsis: Lead your squad of Champions into a fast-paced and tactile competitive arena where tactics, magic, and power collide. Command your team, protect the glass, and dominate the battlefield in this real-time clash of Champions!

6. Syberia VR Debuts Launch Trailer, Available Today

Game Name: Syberia VR

Developer: Microids

Publisher: Microids

Platforms: META

Release Date: November 13, 2025

Synopsis: Kate Walker, a brilliant lawyer from New York, is sent to a remote village in the French Alps to finalize the sale of an old automaton factory. But what begins as a routine assignment soon turns into an extraordinary journey across Eastern Europe and its snow-covered landscapes.

7. A New Look At Tracked: Shoot to Survive, Available Today

Game Name: Tracked: Shoot to Survive

Developer: People Can Fly

Publisher: People Can Fly

Platforms: META

Release Date: November 13, 2025

Synopsis: You survived that crash… Now what? Shot down in a violent attack, you’re alone and stranded far from civilization. And all the while, you’re looking for your sister to rescue her from the ruthless drug smugglers who brought you down.

8. Star Trek: Infection Debuts New Trailer For Survival Horror Twist On The Franchise

Game Name: Star Trek: Infection

Developer: Played With Fire

Publisher: Played With Fire

Platforms: META, STEAM VR

Release Date: TBA



Synopsis: A VR full-body narrative survival experience set in the Star Trek universe. You’re a Vulcan Starfleet officer, sent on a special mission aboard the U.S.S. Lumen, but something has gone horribly wrong. There’s no crew in sight, and an unknown entity has infested the ship. Now it’s inside your body, physically mutating you, unlocking dangerous new abilities at the cost of your sanity.

9. Primal Rumble Combines Tactical Card Gameplay With The Animal Kingdom

Game Name: Primal Rumble

Developer: Play XD

Publisher: Impact Inked

Store Page: META

Release Date: TBD

10. Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR Gets Updated 2026 Release Window

Game Name: Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR

Developer: Team Beef, Flat2VR Studios

Publisher: Flat2VR Studios, 3D Realms

Platforms: META QUEST, STEAM, PS VR2

Release Date: 2026

Synopsis: Hunt the corrupted Guardians and purge a dying world in Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR, a brutal old-school FPS built in the legendary Quake engine and reimagined for virtual reality. With dual-wielding combat, physical reloading, and deadly artifacts at your command, the darkness doesn’t stand a chance.

11. EXOSHOCK Launches Free Playtest App

Game Name: EXOSHOCK

Developer: POLARITYONE

Publisher: VRAL Games

Platforms: META QUEST, STEAM

Release Date: Q1 2026

Synopsis: Exoshock is a cooperative sci-fi PvE shooter that redefines VR combat with intense firefights, squad tactics, and dynamic battlefields.

12. Project Freefall Launches First Ever VRGS Content Drop

Game Name: Project Freefall

Developer: Schell Games

Publisher: Schell Games

Platforms: META QUEST, STEAM

Release Date: Out Now

Synopsis: Dive into Project Freefall, where the stakes are as high as the altitude. You and up to seven friends are plummeting towards the earth in this adrenaline-pumping game of tag… but there’s only ONE parachute.

13. Among Us 3D Details Tracker Update

Game Name: Among Us 3D

Developer: Schell Games, Innersloth, Robot Teddy

Publisher: Innersloth

Platforms: META, STEAM, PS VR2

Release Date: Out Now

Synopsis: Teamwork and betrayal in space! In this PC & VR party game, Crewmates work together to complete tasks before one or more Impostors kill everyone aboard. Experience all of the same deception and deceit as the original Among Us, but now in all three dimensions.

14. Golf 5 Launches Visual Update In the Playoff Edition

Game Name: Golf 5

Developer: AAA Game Studios

Publisher: AAA Game Studios

Platforms: META, STEAM, PICO

Release Date: Out Now

Synopsis: In the Playoff Edition Update, enjoy bite-sized, 3-hole rounds of competition in Flash 3 Holes Mode. Aim for the green as a four-person team in Scramble Mode, or opt for 2 vs. 2 Fourball Mode, where duos only count the best scores each hole.

15. Bootstrap Island Launches Brand New Visions Update Today

Game Name: Bootstrap Island

Developer: Maru VR

Publisher: Maru VR

Platforms: STEAM

Release Date: Out Now In Early Access



Synopsis: Stranded in the 17th century after a brutal shipwreck, you awaken alone on a deadly tropical island. To survive, you’ll need to learn fast – facing wild beasts, nature’s wrath, and uncovering secrets hidden deep in the jungle. Every step is a fight for your life.

16. Deadly Delivery Reveals December 4 Release Date On Quest & PC

Game Name: Deadly Delivery

Developer: Flat Head Studio

Publisher: Flat Head Studio, Creature

Platforms: META, STEAM

Release Date: December 4, 2025

Synopsis: An online VR co-op horror game about delivering parcels into haunted mines. Avoid monsters, drop off packages, and pray you reach the quota! Team up with up to 3 other delivery goblins, survive your shift and pay back your student loans.

17. Penguin Island Shows Another Look At Adorable Gameplay, Fall 2026 Release Window

Game Name: Penguin Festival

Developer: Cozy Cube Games

Publisher: Cozy Cube Games

Platforms: STEAM, Pico & SideQuest

Release Date: Fall 2026 on Steam (Pico & SideQuest release later)

Synopsis: You are a penguin! Lend a helping flipper to your community as it prepares for an annual festival. Complete some last-minute festival to-dos during the day while you explore the vibrant penguin town. When night falls, join everyone and enjoy the festivities with games and music!

18. Ready Or Not VRO Mod Arrives Tomorrow

Game Name: Ready or Not VRO Mod

Developer: VR Oasis & KITT (Modders), VOID Interactive (Original)

Publisher: VOID Interactive

Platforms: STEAM

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Synopsis: Ready or Not is an intense, tactical, first-person shooter that depicts a modern-day world in which SWAT police units are called to defuse hostile and confronting situations.

19. Orcs Must Die: By The Blade Revealed, Launching January 2026

Game Name: Orcs Must Die: By The Blade

Developer: Teravision Games

Publisher: Teravision Games

Platforms: META

Release Date: 22nd January 2026

Synopsis: The Orcs are back! Louder, dumber, and smellier than ever. And this time… They’re in your face. Literally! Orcs Must Die: By The Blade brings the legendary trap-slaughter franchise into fully immersive VR. Become a War Mage and Defend Stormwreck Island in an all-new story as rotten rifts unleash corrupted orcs.

20. Knights Of Fiona Revealed, Coming To Quest And PC, 2026

Game Name: Knights Of Fiona

Developer: CharacterBank

Publisher: CharacterBank

Platforms: META, STEAM

Release Date: 2026

Synopsis: “Knights of Fiona” brings players to the vibrant world of Gallia where they join Fiona and her sworn knights to fight against an ancient evil threatening the safety of the realm. Players can adventure either solo or with two friends as they embark on this epic quest.

21. Gunman Contracts Stand-Alone Leads Exciting Line-Up Of SteamVR Games

Game Name: Gunman Contracts Stand-Alone

Developer: ANB_Seth

Publisher: 2080 Games

Platforms: STEAM

Release Date: Coming Soon

Synopsis: Having started as two popular Half-Life Alyx mods, this game has been made from the ground up over the last three years in the Unity engine with PCVR in mind. In it, Players step into the role of the Gunman — a highly trained operative working for an ancient organization that delivers justice within the criminal underworld, where no one else can.

VR Games Showcase Pre-Show Titles

1. Banners & Bastions Launches New Update

Game Name: Banners & Bastions

Developer: Not Suspicious

Publisher: Not Suspicious

Platforms: META

Release Date: Out Now (Early Access), Full Launch December 26

Synopsis: Banners & Bastions is a real-time tactics roguelite in tabletop mixed reality. Fortify your kingdom, command your troops to take full tactical advantage of the procedural terrain, and outmaneuver the enemy in dynamic, strategic and epic battles!

2. VR Giants Sets December Release Date For Quest Version

Game Name: VR Giants

Developer: Risa Interactive

Publisher: Risa Interactive

Platforms: META, STEAM

Release Date: December 11, 2025

Synopsis: Step into VR Giants, a cooperative VR adventure where two players become David and Goliath. Solve puzzles, navigate hazards, and rescue lost sheep across deserts, glaciers, lava caves, and pastures. David jumps, collects coins, and activates switches, while Goliath lifts, shields, and bridges gaps. Teamwork, timing, and creativity are key in this joyful, family-friendly VR co-op experience.

3. Relaxing Meditation Experience Soul Retreat Revealed

4. Kartoffl Is The Latest MR Title To Come To Apple Vision Pro

Game Name: Kartoffl

Developer: Breach

Publisher: Breach

Platforms: META, STEAM, APPLE VISION PRO

Release Date: Out Now

Synopsis: Embark on a whimsical adventure in Kartoffl, where you guide a group of clumsy yet lovable spuds through 60 diverse levels. Every level brings new surprises, challenges, and opportunities for creativity. Use quick reflexes, clever thinking, and the tools at your disposal to manipulate the world and keep your spuds out of trouble.

5. Get A New Look At Tools-Based Adventure, Fixer Undercover

Game Name: Fixer Undercover

Developer: Creativity AR

Publisher: Creativity AR

Platforms: META, STEAM

Release Date: Q1 2026

Synopsis: Fixer Undercover is a VR puzzle adventure where you get real tools: screwdriver, grinder, pliers, hammer and wrench. You know how they work. But now you’ll combine them, experiment wildly, and think outside the box to progress through impossible situations. Your mission: Go undercover as a handyman with fake credentials. Infiltrate Kozlov’s redemption prison—where stone-cold criminals mysteriously become feeling-sharing origami enthusiasts. Something’s very wrong. Find out what.

Your partner: Winston—a drone who’s more than a helper. He’s witty, clever, and your literal partner in crime, helping you crack problems that seem impossible.

6. Breach Reveals New VR Flight Game, Aerosurfer

Game Name: Aerosurfer

Developer: Breach

Publisher: Breach

Platforms: Meta Quest

Release Date: Coming Soon

Synopsis: Glide and surf through handcrafted tracks at breakneck speed. The closer you fly to the ground, the faster you go! Chase your best times, race against your ghost, and climb the global leaderboards in a high speed journey of control and flow.

7. Full Steam Undead Is A Zombie Shooter… On A Steam Train

Game Name: Full Steam Undead

Developer: Crooks Peak

Publisher: Crooks Peak

Platforms: META, STEAM

Release Date: Spring 2026

Synopsis: STEAM TRAIN + ZOMBIE VR ACTION. Zombies are everywhere and Queen Victoria is not best pleased. Ride the rune train, cleanse the crypts and slay the undead. Grab your shotgun, it’s time to roll. All aboard for undead destruction!

8. Espire MR Missions Is A Standalone Version Of The Stealth Series’ Mixed Reality Challenges

Game Name: Espire MR Missions

Developer: Digital Lode

Publisher: Digital Lode

Platforms: META

Release Date: December 16, 2025

Synopsis: Transform your home into the ultimate stealth battlefield. In the world’s first MR stealth-action game, your room is the level. Sneak past OPHIS guards, dodge lasers, and get in intense shootouts using your real furniture for cover. Our “Espire Spatial Adaptation System” dynamically adapts 30 varied missions around your unique environment. Guards hide behind your sofa, objectives sit on your tables, and every location you play in offers a completely new tactical challenge.