Contractors (2018), the team-based competitive multiplayer shooter, is running a free weekend on Steam starting today.

Contractors will be free-to-play until Monday, July 20th. You can download it now on Steam, which supports your standard range of SteamVR-compatible headsets, including Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Windows VR headsets.

The free weekend ought to give you a good idea of how the game should play since servers will no doubt be bustling.

The current 50% off sale is also likely to attract more users in the short term as well, which brings the game to $10 from now until July 26th.

Developers Caveman Studio have also recently released support for mods, letting users play community-made maps, create custom loadouts, and serve up new and interesting game modes that should keep you coming back for more. There are a ton of mods out currently, including fan favorites from Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, Splatoon, and more. Check them all out here.

Contractors is available on Steam, the Oculus Store for Rift, and in beta on SideQuest for Oculus Quest.