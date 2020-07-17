Contractors (2018), the team-based competitive multiplayer shooter, is running a free weekend on Steam starting today.

Contractors will be free-to-play until Monday, July 20th. You can download it now on Steam, which supports your standard range of SteamVR-compatible headsets, including Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Windows VR headsets.

The free weekend ought to give you a good idea of how the game should play since servers will no doubt be bustling.

The current 50% off sale is also likely to attract more users in the short term as well, which brings the game to $10 from now until July 26th.

Developers Caveman Studio have also recently released support for mods, letting users play community-made maps, create custom loadouts, and serve up new and interesting game modes that should keep you coming back for more. There are a ton of mods out currently, including fan favorites from Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, Splatoon, and more. Check them all out here.

Contractors is available on Steam, the Oculus Store for Rift, and in beta on SideQuest for Oculus Quest.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.