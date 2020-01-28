Explosive Infiltration Game ‘Crunch Element’ Nears Kickstarter Funding Goal

Crunch Element is an upcoming VR game that challenges you to breech heavily-guarded compounds with physics-based explosive charges, guns, and your wits.

The game’s Kickstarter campaign, which first launched earlier this month, is attempting to garner $10,000 from backers. With a week left in the ‘all or nothing’ crowdfunding campaign, the project has already received nearly 90% of the required funding.

Using wall charges, grenades, and other explosive weapons, the game tasks you with blowing holes in walls, ceilings, and floors to crack open entry points to compounds.

Here’s how indie studio Black Box VR Lab describes the action:

“Two charges, you decide. One to distract the guards, the other to crack an entry point to the compound. Your raid begins earlier than expected when you turn the corner and see one… a guard. Its weapon snaps towards you, but after two muffled thuds from the weapon of your own, drops to the ground. No time to spare, one charge it is. You place the explosive on the wall and clack the detonator the instant you have an angle with your rifle. The shock wave from the explosion roars through the air and rips the open the wall, hurling debris inward. Gripping your weapon tightly, you enter the compound…”

A rogue-like procedurally generated ‘Infinite Mode’ is also said to arrive alongside an upgrade system that will include mods for gear, weapons, and avatars. Like many rogue-like games, upgrades and found items are said to reset when the player dies.

Crunch Element is slated to launch on Steam Early Access for PC VR headsets in March 2020.

Both Oculus Quest and multiplayer support are planned to be completed before full release, which Black Box says should arrive sometime in late 2020.